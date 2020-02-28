martin-keown-claims-‘experienced-players-charge-arsenal’-and-criticises-mikel-arteta-for-martinelli-mistake-immediately-after-shock-europa-league-exit

Martin Keown has slammed Arsenal’s ‘unprofessional’ functionality as they crashed out of the Europa League with an further-time defeat to Olympiakos on Thursday evening.

The Gunners legend has informed talkSPORT ‘experienced players price tag Arsenal’ in the crucial moments, though he also criticised manager Mikel Arteta following an uncomfortable night time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal ended up in regulate of their round-of-32 clash when they arrived absent from Greece with a one- absent victory final 7 days.

Getty Photos – Getty Arteta could not believe that it as Arsenal ended up sent crashing out of Europe, with their Champions League qualification hopes now hanging by a thread

But a intention from Pape Abou Cisse compelled added-time in north London and then it went from ecstasy to despair for the Gunners in about ten minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang place the hosts back again in entrance with wonderful scissor kick, but the Greeks scored once more right after a defensive lapse from the hosts and Aubameyang then skipped a wonderful possibility to gain it as Arsenal were being dumped out of Europe on away objectives.

Keown joined the Athletics Breakfast on Friday early morning to supply his response to the effectiveness, obtaining viewed the game as a tv pundit for BT Activity.

And he thinks the video game was evidence Arteta, despite the positive adjustments he has made because his appointment, nonetheless has a good deal to understand as a best-level supervisor.

“I have been really amazed with Arteta… right up until final night,” the Invincible explained to talkSPORT. “I felt they started the match devoid of rate.

“The opposition sat really deep and Arsenal did not have the answers and could not uncover a way through, and at the end it was these a sucker punch.

AFP or licensors Olympiakos striker Youssef El Arabi celebrates his purpose that dumped Arsenal out of Europe

Jason Cundy’s insane response to Arsenal’s Europa League exit offends Laura Woods!

“Okay, you have to credit rating Olympiakos, but their absent document in Europe is shocking – in their previous 11 online games they’ve misplaced ten of them.

“It was just as well much for Arsenal very last night.”

Keown also blasted Arteta for trying to keep Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli on the bench until further-time.

The 18-year-outdated has been a shock star for the Gunners with ten aims and four helps in 25 game titles this year next his arrival for just £6million previous summer season.

And Keown claims the starlet would have created a large variation had he been introduced on earlier for the ineffective Alexandre Lacazette, who experienced a game to fail to remember.

“I was extremely disappointed with that [Martinelli staying on the bench], it appeared glaringly clear to place him on,” ongoing the former defender.

“In truth, when Joe Willock went on in the 60th minute, Martinelli came jogging in excess of to say, ‘when am I coming on?’

“Arteta didn’t set him on until eventually the 2nd fifty percent of excess-time and I felt he produced the variance he was involved in the construct-up to Aubameyang’s great overhead kick objective. He receives into the box and can make things occur.

Getty Pictures – Getty Martinelli supplied the support for Aubameyang for the aim that got Arsenal back again in it

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty But it was despair for the skipper moments later on as he somehow missed a late probability to place Arsenal by means of

“Lacazette didn’t truly present the motion last night, despite the fact that I amount him as a player, and I felt it was an clear improve to make and the supervisor did not see that.

“I imagine Arteta has got to function it out a little little bit quicker, work out the players he can reply on.

“It’s about finding out but there are expert players who cost Arsenal past evening, not the youngsters, the youngsters are the shining lights at Arsenal.

“I know there’s heading to be a great deal of comings and goings in the summer season, there has to be, but he’s this kind of a new supervisor and final night I consider he it’s possible stuck with that development just a small bit far too lengthy.

“Every gentleman and his doggy wanted Martinelli on the pitch last night, he’s been fantastic.

“I know it’s difficult… Arteta probably felt he preferred to stick with people today you start with an XI and you want to complete with that XI, and you have faith in in them, but at some point that initiative needed to appear from the sideline.”

Listen back again to Martin Keown on the Alan Brazil Sporting activities Breakfast IN Whole over