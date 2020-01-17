Martin Keown praises Arsenal for Shkodran Mustafi’s abuse video, but urges the defender to “take responsibility and fight again”

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has instructed Shkodran Mustafi to take responsibility for his mistakes and fight again after commenting on the abuse of fans.

The Gunners released a video of the defender on Friday, showing how the criticism of him on social media affected his performance for the club as he prepared to return to the first team.

AFP or licensor

Shkodran Mustafi lost the trust of the Arsenal supporters and the former manager Unai Emery

“It’s difficult to deal with social media these days,” said Mustafi. “If things don’t work out, you read comments you don’t like and then you have to get out and you have these comments in your head. We’re just human beings, we can’t turn our brains off, so it will be there as soon as you get it read it, it will be there and it won’t help you at all. “

You can see the full length video below.

The center-back often became the scapegoat for the club’s poor results under former boss Unai Emery. After falling out of favor with the Spaniard, it was generally expected that he would leave the Emirates Stadium in January in the transfer window.

Due to Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis, Mustafi is back in the race and Mikel Arteta seems to be giving the defender a clear line.

However, the fans may not be so forgiving, and it seems that Keown also has a difficult task to forget the multitude of mistakes the German international made in his old position.

When asked about his reaction to the video, Keown said to Jim White at talkSPORT: “This is a good move by Arsenal, but he made an alarming amount of mistakes and must fight again now.”

“You usually do that on the field, but he can’t go on the field, so it’s almost like doing it in a different way.

Getty Images – Getty

Mustafi will return to Arsenal’s first team under Mikel Arteta

“Maybe they’ll make a way for him to come back like they did with Xhaka, so that’s a good move.

“But he basically has to understand the game better. He can never allow what happened at the beginning of this and the last season to happen again.

“You have to take responsibility because you eventually become a victim, because everyone points to you.”

Keown also revealed his suspicions that Mustafi is only on the way back to the Arsenal team because Arsenal failed to get him off the books this month.

However, the “Invincibles” hero insists that he can continue to play a major role in Arteta’s team if he is able to learn, improve and adapt to the manager’s new style of play.

“In the new organization they have now, they are playing ten or fifteen yards up under Arteta and I actually think they can be a good defender,” added Keown.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Fulham v Middlesbrough (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Watford vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Newcastle vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

“But in the system they used before and where nobody was really organized as a unit, they were so deep all the time and he had no real protection.

“I would argue that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the two best midfielders in the Premier League, had problems playing in this system earlier in the season. Nobody in front of the back four thought of a defense.

“He is a full-fledged German international and has played at a high level. So will he give another chance?”

“If he falls under this new organization now, he can’t make mistakes. He may be under even more pressure, but he must enjoy it, love it and enjoy this new unit that Arsenal has in relation to their organization.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-kYJJgUGFQ (/ embed)

“They are a team that wants to defend when they don’t have the ball, whereas they didn’t before.” Arsenal looks much better on the defensive now, but can he intervene? I think it’s a big question.

“I think they are cynical and tried to get rid of him in the transfer window and he is not going anywhere, so now they are trying to work with him.

“At some point he has to play, and when he appears, you have to say that it is a massive turn.

“The club is trying to win it back, and I hope they get support on the training ground, work with the player, sort them out, and put them back in the unit.”

Listen to a clip by Arsenal legend Martin Keown on talkSPORT!

GameDay is on talkSPORT on Saturday as we post THREE live Premier League comments on our network, including Arsenal v Sheffield United at 3pm!