Martin Lewis issues alarming warning to Britons currently in debt

Most of us experience money problems in our lifetime – especially for those who live in expensive cities like London.

Fortunately, everyone’s favorite money saver is close at hand. Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to anyone in debt.

The money saving guru is renowned for his financial tricks, advice and tips.

His practical financial advice counts on thousands – if not millions – of Britons, with his MoneySavingExpert website a must-have resource for many.

Lewis has his own ITV1 show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, as well as regular appearances on a daytime favorite TV channel.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

He is regularly seen on Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women, advising on everything from pensions and bank accounts to student loans.

On Monday evening (January 27), Mr. Lewis met Chris, 28, of Scarborough, on the last episode of his show.

Chris bravely revealed to Martin that he had thousands of pounds of debt since the age of 18, reports The Liverpool Echo.

He said, “About 10 years ago, I got so many credit cards, phone contracts, and payday loans.

“If they gave it to me on credit, I would take it. Life went awry, my credit rating exploded.

“I don’t even know half of the people I owe money to anymore. I was 18 years old.”

Martin said, “Terrible, that’s why I campaigned for so long to get financial education on the national program.

“So that you don’t ruin your life at the age of 18. Who still lives with you at the age of what?”

Chris told Martin that he was 28 and that he would soon be 29.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Martin said, “Yeah, this is the debt problem. OK so let’s not look back. Have you gone to someone for help?”

Chris said no, leaving Martin to say, “Obviously, you don’t know where your debts are, you can’t afford the minimum repayment of what you say, it’s catastrophic.

“So you have to go to Stepchange, National Debtline or Citizens Advice.

“These are non-profit debt counseling agencies, they will work with you. They are there to help you, not to judge you.

“And you have to go do it as soon as possible and it’s going to take a few more years of your life to rebuild that.”

.