Martin Lewis Warns Of “Dangerous New Debt” And Act Now If You Are Overdrawn

If you have an overdraft on your bank account, it is so easy to tap into additional funds when your cash flow is low.

But our favorite financial guru has issued a new warning to everyone who is currently overdraft.

Martin Lewis appeared on ITV This Morning today (January 20) and urged viewers to be aware of the upcoming new overdraft rules, and as he called it, of the bank customers resulting from the “ new dangerous debt ” could face, reports Manchester Evening News.

Joining Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the show, he said, “This is a call to action, you have to do something today.

“Overdrafts are the dangerous new debt.”

The warning from money-saving experts comes before April 6, when most overdrafts will cost 40% (double the cost of a typical credit card).

Read more

Tips for saving money at restaurants

Martin explained, “This is a very important warning for those who are constantly in the dark, as things may get much more expensive.”

Martin continued: “For people who discover their discovery for a short time without going too far, it’s better.

“But for someone who has an overdraft of £ 2,000 and is constantly there with the new system, he will pay £ 800 a year.”

In an effort to reassure viewers, he then explained, “Under the financial rules, you have the right to be treated fairly. If your overdraft has increased significantly, there is nothing in the fair rules that say ‘they cannot increase your overdraft rate.

“But if it puts you in financial trouble, you can say that you are not being treated fairly.

“See what they do, and if they do nothing, go to the financial mediation service.”

Martin advised those with direct debits to force them to leave their bank accounts the day after pay day, as this will help prevent the use of the overdraft.

.