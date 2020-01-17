Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in and around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Organizations in and around Baton Rouge honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with numerous events.

On January 20, who as Dr. Martin Luther King is recognized by the state. Jr. Day the following events take place:

Blue Cross volunteers will pack 80,000 meals for the MLK Service Day

More than 250 Blue Cross volunteers (Team Blue) pack 80,000 meals for residents of the capital region who face food insecurity.

The workers will begin their efforts from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday and meet again to finish work on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City of Baker youth performance

City of Baker Youth will direct a performance at Baker Municipal Center (3325 Groom Road) to Dr. To commemorate King’s efforts.

The theme of the program is “fulfillment of the dream”.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

Star Hill Baptist Church

The Star Hill Baptist Church sponsors an MLK peace march that begins with a meeting at Star Hill Baptist Church (1400 North Foster Drive) and begins at 9:30 a.m.

The march is led by people who have lost their relatives through violence and bullying. The march will be the drum line ‘Beat the Streets’ and DJ Tony King as well as guest speaker Dr. Include Wes Bellamy of Global Peace Equity.

The march ends at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to announcing upcoming commemorations in honor of the late leader of civil rights, the city of Baton Rouge has announced that the church will be closed on Monday, January 20, to mark the national holiday.

However, citizens are reminded that household garbage (both in-car and out-of-car wood waste / bulky items) and recycling are disposed of as normal.

In addition, the landfill opens as usual at 5:30 p.m., but can be closed earlier than 5:00 p.m. depending on the volume.

The city requests that the scale house be contacted in advance at (225) 389-4813 to arrange for any disposal in the afternoon.