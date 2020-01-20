Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is remembered by a close confidante

Dr. Martin Luther King made the speech on the eve of his death “I was on the mountain top”. (Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on April 4, 2018 on RealClearLife, the archives of which are now stored on InsideHook. Below, Steve Klinsky talks to Wyatt Tee Walker, a civil rights leader with whom he founded the Sisulu-Walker Charter School in Harlem in 1999, about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Walker was a close friend and confidante of Dr. King, who served as chief of staff and key strategist in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He later moved to Harlem to become a senior pastor at the Canaan Baptist Church of Christ. He held this position for almost four decades.

Dr. Walker died in Chester, Virginia in 2018. Here you can read Klinsky’s memory of his life and legacy.

The late civil rights activist Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker witnessed a crucial period in American history when Pastor Martin Luther King, Jr. Walker, chief of staff and good friend, served as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The general of the field of the successful campaign in Birmingham was at King’s side in Washington in March 1963 and received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Walker and his 67-year-old wife, Theresa Ann, spoke to Steve Klinsky from RealClearLife in 2016 about their memories of the civil rights movement – from the experience in prison to the indescribable story of the landmark letter from a Birmingham prison to the reverberation of King’s death Race relations today.

