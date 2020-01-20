Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy lives on in Iowa

(KWWL) – Today people all over the country celebrate the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He fought for African American racial equality in the civil rights movement and organized peaceful marches and rallies.

Known for his non-violent attitude to social change, King and his wife Coretta made stops across the country, including here in Iowa.

In 1959 the couple visited Hawkeye State and Black Hawk County for the first time. King spoke at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, now the University of Northern Iowa.

The King family often stopped in Waterloo to talk about social services, education and housing. They visited the public library, the Blacks Building, Waterloo East High School and local churches, and often stayed at the Russell Lamson Hotel.

But it wasn’t just the Cedar Valley.

Mr. and Mrs. King stopped in Davenport, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines to stand for equal rights and social justice.

Charles Pearson, a local historian, said the kings showed everyone the importance of equality.

“Whites and blacks can sit together at the table and say, ‘Look. We can not only have a conversation, we can also do some things on a broader scale by talking to Dr. Martin Luther King and realizing his vision. ‘said.

Pearson spoke about King’s dream – a world in which people are not separated by race. He referred to King’s famous speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. It reminds us all to learn from King’s loyalty, compassion and perseverance.

“Never stop dreaming to be great,” said Pearson. “Never take your concept because someone else doesn’t get involved and distract you from your vision. Dream. That’s what Martin Luther King said. ‘I have a dream.”

King visited Grinnell in 1967. This was his last stop in Iowa before he was murdered in 1968.

If you want to see not only other historic sites, but also some of the same stops that King and his wife made in Iowa, you can visit the Iowa Civil Rights Trail. The goal is to preserve the African American civil rights history in Iowa.

For more information, please visit: http://pearsonconsultingllc.org/