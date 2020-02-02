Martin Scorsese reveals names of two major films that he rejected in the 80s

Martin Scorsese announced that he declined the possibility of making two fairly large films in the 1980s.

Speaking to Deadline, the legendary director, whose most recent film was The Irishman, said that he received a number of other screenplays after the disappointing reception of The King of Comedy in 1982.

Scorsese said he was considering “working in a studio situation where everything had to be discussed and found out” and “many” scripts had been sent to him.

Scorsese unveiled some of the films he had aired and rejected Peter Weir’s 1985 thriller Witness and action comedy Beverly Hills Cop (1984) with Eddie Murphy.

“I got a lot of scripts,” he said. “Witnesses, Beverly Hills Cop – there were many. But I didn’t want to do this. Then you choose your course. It’s more difficult. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Scorsese reveled that Robert De Niro in his 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ offered to play Jesus Christ.

Before Willem Dafoe joined the cast, De Niro said he would play the part if it meant the film could be shot after it had been discontinued years earlier.

“Out of respect for everyone, including Bob, we had a conversation, but I knew it wasn’t his role,” said Scorsese. “He told me, listen, if you have trouble doing it, I’ll do it for you.”

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starred in Martin Scorsese’s next film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

At the 2020 SAG Awards, DiCaprio De Niro presented an award for his life’s work and confirmed the team.