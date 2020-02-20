[martin-scorsese-wrote-a-heartfelt-letter-to-bong-joon-ho-after-‘parasite”s-oscars-results]

Martin Scorsese has composed a heartfelt letter to director Bong Joon-ho subsequent the substantial success enjoyed by the latter’s film Parasite at the Oscars 2020.

Parasite won Most effective Image, Best Primary Screenplay and Very best Global Element Movie at the ceremony earlier this month, even though Bong triumphed in the Ideal Director group.

Speaking at a current press conference in South Korea, Bong exposed that he obtained a letter of congratulations from Scorsese following his achievements at the Academy Awards.

“This early morning I bought a letter from Martin Scorsese,” Bong stated. “I can’t convey to you what the letter reported since it’s a thing private.

“But towards the conclude he wrote, ‘You’ve finished perfectly. Now rest. But really do not relaxation for too extensive.’”

Bong included: “He continued by saying how he and other administrators were waiting for my up coming motion picture.”

For the duration of his acceptance speech at the Oscars for Finest Director, Bong praised Scorsese — prompting a standing ovation for the Irishman director from the audience.

“When I was young and setting up in cinema there was a stating that I carved deep into my heart which is, ‘The most private is the most inventive,’” Bong mentioned all through his speech. “That quotation was from our terrific Martin Scorsese.”

Past 7 days, it was noted that Tilda Swinton is set to star in a Tv spin-off of Parasite.