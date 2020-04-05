Marty Baron calls for Trump’s original Cornish answer

Executive Post of the Washington Post Martyr Baron He defended his paper on Sunday, explaining how the President Donald Trump He allegedly failed to heed the warnings about how serious the corona could be.

Weightlifting joined CNN Brian Stelter to talk about how his reporters wrote an extensive review of how Trump raised the virus before he took it seriously. After Trump’s latest crackdown on the media faded, Baron pointed to the report and noted that the government had received warnings about Covid-19 since early January.

“I think the most important conclusion is that the government did not act like it was a war from the beginning … What our staff tried to do is take a look at what the administration had done from January 3rd until now. that the president declared that he was the president of the war. So 70 days. He found that the government had failed the whole process. it was a war. ”

As for whether Trump’s inaction worsened the severity of the pandemic, Varonas noted that “everything comes from the person at the top.”

“From the beginning, he was avoiding the dangers here,” Baron said. .. “

