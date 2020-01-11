Marty Walsh announces new pick-up / drop-off zones in Seaport District to reduce traffic

Loading...

Almost 10 months after the city first began to designate specific collection and drop-off zones in the Fenway to reduce traffic, Mayor Martin Walsh announced on Saturday that the program has been extended to the Seaport District with three new driving locations.

“A world-class city needs world-class transport and we are working on creative solutions to congestion, making transport better for everyone,” Walsh said in a statement. “Transportation is crucial to ensure that our residents can reach their homes, their jobs and their schools, and my administration will continue its mission to create the best transportation options for Boston residents.”

The city launched the program last March to reduce double parking congestion by Uber and Lyft drivers, although Walsh said everyone can use the zones for short-term use, pick-up and drop-off.

The new zones are located at 50 Northern Ave., 100 Northern Ave. and 56 Seaport Blvd. and are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Vehicles are limited to five minutes at the locations and drivers must stay with their vehicle.

Officials said the results of the Fenway pilot program played an important role in their decision to extend it to the seaport because it reduced pick-up and drop-off activity in the travel lane and led to a 8% drop in parking tickets.

“The new TNC zones not only directly benefit local residents, cyclists and our many local small businesses, but also have a regional advantage,” said Yanni Tsipis, Senior Vice President of WS Development at the Seaport, in a statement. “We are grateful for Mayor Walsh’s leadership in implementing these modern mobility improvements.”

The expansion of the program comes after the speech of Walsh State of the City earlier this week, in which he called the nightmare of transportation congestion in Boston “a threat to the future of our economy” and vowed to address the issue as the new ten year opens.

“What I hear in every neighborhood is the need for more enforcement,” Walsh said Tuesday. “And I agree. Speeding, texting behind the wheel, blocking lanes and intersections – enough is enough.”

Officials said plans are being drawn up to also extend the program to additional locations.

The Massachusetts Port Authority rolled out its own version of the program in October, when it moved row hail companies from Logan International Airport terminals and to designated areas.