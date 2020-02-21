[maruisz-duda-announces-initially-solo-song-the-tune-of-a-dying-memory]

Riverside frontman Mariusz Duda has discovered specifics of his very first solo launch underneath his possess name. The Tune Of A Dying Memory will be introduced digitally in mid March. You can see the artwork for the new release, from Travis Smith, under.

Past month Duda declared his intention to launch audio below his have title, as effectively as with is Lunatic Soul side venture and Riverside them selves. A new Lunatic Soul album is because of later this yr as well.

In an announcement on his Fb site, Duda suggests: “Before I perform the to start with live shows of the past leg of the Wasteland Tour with Riverside, and in advance of I reveal some details about the new, seventh Lunatic Soul album, on which I have been working for a year, allow me share with you the title of the to start with at any time song I am likely to release less than ‘MD’. “The Music of a Dying Memory is the starting of a distinctive cycle I am contacting ‘subcutaneous songs’, or ‘adherent songs’. New compositions will be introduced each individual few months and they will be characterised by a gentler type and reduced-vital vocals (at the very least the to start with two of them. “‘Subcutaneous songs’ signed by my personal title will be released only digitally for now. Many thanks to that I will be ready to share them with you during the breaks among Riverside and Lunatic Soul things to do, without the need of creating chaos or interference with the other songs worlds. “With the release of the to start with tune, you will also be capable to visit a new site, in which all my tunes achievements are finally organised in one put.”