Marvel announced its first non-binary superheroes Snowflake

Marvel has announced details of its first non-binary superheroes.

Snowflake has been disclosed in a series of “New Warriors”, presented together with their Safespace-twin brothers.

“Snowflake, kryokinetychnaya can materialize in the form of snowflakes shurykenavyh for throwing projectiles,” – said in a release. “Pink field may materialize in security, but he can not settle in their own reflex works only if the protection of others. They are cutting-edge of contemporary culture and optics, and review their Supergeroiku as” page-meditation on the use of violence to combat hooliganism. “

“Snowflake and security space – twins” – adds the writer Daniel Kiblsmit. “This is the idea that it is the terms that come to the Internet, they do not find it offensive. (They) take these words and carry them as badges of honor.

“Snowflake NOT Binary and runs past them and has the ability to create separate crystallized in the form of snowflakes Shurika connotations of the word” snowflake “is now in our culture -. Something gentle, and it is a character that turns it into something sharp.

See the trailer Marvel “New Warriors” below.

Proponents of social media divided critical response to the disclosure of Snowflakes, one twittered: “I personally love to see the two white cis-men in Marvel create a black non-binary character called” Snowflake “in the year of our host 2020.”

Another added: “Look, I am sure that everyone in the Marvel have the best intentions, but God read the number, calling two black characters NB” Snowflake “and” Seyfseyk “.

The first non-binary superhero in Marvel, and they called their SNOWFLAKE.

No, it’s not fake.pic.twitter.com/a5GYz8XBjI

New heroes the Marvel “Snowflake and safe space” can unite us all in hatred! pic.twitter.com/iyFGqQBdSX

Last year, Marvel boss Kevin Feyg discussed plans for Marvel Cinematic Universe, to enable more LGBTQ characters.

“You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther We want the film reflects the audience, and we want every member of our global audience saw himself reflected on the screen.” – Feyg said. “And that’s what we do for a long time. And, of course, is what we do for ourselves forward.”

As reported, the studio dropped its first openly gay superhero in the past year, which appeared in The Future Of Film MCU The Eternals.