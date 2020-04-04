Marvel unveils new release dates for Black Widow, Captain Marvel 2 and many other films

The global pandemic of the coronavirus has disrupted the entire world and, as expected, the movie business has suffered a great loss. Hollywood releases such as Black Widow, The Eternals, Mulan and others are one of the most anticipated productions by Marvel Studios under Phase V. Although the films were postponed, the release dates were not announced by Walt Disney Studios.

Now finally, days after the projections, the distributor of many of Marvel’s stage four films, Disney has finally announced a new date for the films’ arrival. The Black Widow, which is due to be released in April, was pushed out in November. Mulan is set to release on July 7. Eternals will arrive on February 7 next year.

Confirmed! Marvel unveils Black Widow, Captain Marvel 2 and many other films’ new release dates

The new release date for Shang Yang-chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is 7th, while Doctor Strange in the Multivariate of Madness is slated for November 2nd. Also, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the big screen on the 7th. February 5th. Captain Marvel 2 is now releasing on July 4th. Black Panther 2 release will be released on the same release date on May 7.

Meanwhile, Disney on Friday made its streaming service Disney Plus (Disney +) available in India through Hotstar, a popular on-demand video platform, with a one-year opening price.

People can explore the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, watching new movies like superhero hero films such as “The Avengers”, “Iron Man”, “Thor Ragnarok” or “The Lion King”, “Frozen II”, “Aladdin”. And “Toy Story” “. Families can spend quality time together with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Gajju Bhai, Doraemon and Shin-chan.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.