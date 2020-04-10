Marvel’s Black Guard and ‘Harry Potter’ movie cut from the same costume

After a century and a death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson a.k.a Black Widow has finally been captured. But as with the Black Widow, it has to wait a little longer. While Marvel fans have been waiting for the film to start slowly, there is a possible connection between the upcoming series and one of the most popular movie trailers of all time.

That connection is Jany Temime, who is hired as a gallery designer. The great power of Temime to make his amazing work as a designer was the costume for most of the films in the Harry Potter franchise. The characters from Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) and Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) herself are embodied by Temime, an intriguing idea of ​​the power of the characters. E Widow’s Widow.

Scarlett Johansson | Photos by Amy Sussman / Found

Jany Temime’s first film production

Developed the Frans Guardian Spectator with Stunning Creatures including Harry Potter and the Azkaban Prison, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deadly Houses: Sections 1 & 2. That’s right, Temime is responsible for Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) “old-fashioned” costume design and Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) in a short red carved skirt for the Yule Ball in The Goblet of Fire.

In addition to her work on Harry Potter, Temime has also designed costumes for several blockbuster films and Wrath of the Titans, Gravity, and Skyfall. These films show some creative elements that are interesting and interesting and. Temime is well aware of the planning for one of the most popular celebrities of all time, as shown by his work with the James Bond team, a new venture known as Black Widow. His recent work on Oscar-nominated film Judy plays Renée Zellweger, and has received praise for turning Zellweger into the story of Judy Garland. This high-quality work is perfect for British filmmakers, and Temim’s style has been able to help frame the film with Marvel’s success.

(download) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLoFNXNXZHc (/ embed)

Marvel comics are the best

The costumes are one of the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Women need to hide their identities, and many Marvel gifts have given the fire a chance to fight. One of the best parts of watching a superhero movie is seeing the costumes in action for the first time. Who can forget Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the creation of the first Iron Man costume, or the first time Spider-Man (Tom Holland) invented his costume and stripped it of Cap defense in Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel’s biggest achievement in digital marketing was the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Black Panther, one of three Oscars for the movie. The Oscar winner is the first for Marvel Studios and releases some of the franchise’s best new characters. These advertisements can be daunting when compared to controversy. While many fans have been upset about the changes in Marvel Marvel, it’s time between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar) to decide what Captain Marvel will bring. and in the war a movie bag.

It was exciting to see how the glass of nature could be transformed from film to film. Seeing how Iron Man added his image to each image captured one of his favorite moves, and these types of costumes were able to bring a sense of humor. See Professor Hulk walk the line between glass and glass in button-and-glass, and a glittering Thor in Avengers: Endgame is a heartbreaking piece of character development, enveloped in space Kind of new. Black Widow has also been known to grow in style over the years, and his upcoming film is sure to provide a great backdrop for the original hero story.

What Black Widow and others should look for.

One of the original Avengers, Black Widow was originally introduced in the MCU in Iron Man 2 as Natalie Rushman speaks Latin. Rushman was later revealed to be Russian Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow nickname). Its traditional wardrobe is a blue-collar with a large number of places to store equipment and weapons. In Captain America: The winter is Soldier, he and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) hide themselves as ordinary people; as a hidden gem, Romanoff saw the mask in plain sight and interrupted it at times, just as it appeared to be a magnificent feast to get information from powerful people. As seen in the Black trade, Natasha is associated with the beloved war outfit, known again from Temime.

Black Widow will also feature a slew of newcomers, as well as Roman superofficial families. Natasha’s father is the American Captain of Russia, Red Guardian (David Harbor). The image will also reveal the identity of the man named Taskmaster. The Taskmaster’s costume also defends the American Captain’s defense as well as the various sections of Black Panther, which is necessary for a visual match between Black Widow and his new enemy.