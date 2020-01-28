Marvel’s Loki Show takes off

We were excited to see what Tom Hiddleston has been doing with his own Loki-focused Disney + Show since last year’s announcement, and now we’re seeing Hiddleston in action for the first time. Let’s take a look and speculate wildly!

On Instagram, Hiddleston shared a short clip of a scene in Loki in which the actor is all wired up to make a god-like jump (only that he doesn’t quite hold the landing). Thor’s intriguing brother, who has long been the MCU’s favorite villain, has become an antihero and sometimes a hero over the course of The Dark World, Ragnarok and Infinity War. Basically, he sacrificed himself to save Thor and stop Thanos.

You can watch Hiddleston’s clip here:

Actor @twhiddleston got this video from his stuntwork preparation for the #Loki @ disneyplus series titled “Prep is going really well.” Divided. Pic.twitter.com/LGR9EvEfLi

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 27, 2020

The Loki of the Loki series is not the Loki that we developed on the screen – not exactly. This Loki will be the one of the Avengers 2012 who fled with the Tesseract in Endgame. That said, we can assume that much of the character growth Loki has achieved in recent years has slowed down – but we now also know that Loki is capable of being more than the bad guy, and hopefully he will be on one Travel is to discover the same thing. Marvel tried to determine that Loki was somewhat influenced by Thanos’ scepter during the Avengers events, and then never went into the movies, which means that at some point it could still be an element of action as Loki deals with it that he was manipulated by Thanos.

I imagine that Loki, who is said to visit the character at different times and influence history, could find the character back to a moral center. However, Loki is still Loki, so there will likely be a lot of double deals, mischief and chaos along the way.

It’s great fun seeing Hiddleston in action again, especially after Endgame screwed him up and gave him a few lines and no meaningful interactions with the most important people in Loki’s life, namely Thor and her mother Frigga, although they were all there as Thor travels to Asgard in the past. Hiddleston is a talented actor who can play both drama and comedy, and I would bet the Loki show will show off these strengths, with crazy escapades and fearful life lessons. I’m really looking forward to finally making Loki a protagonist, the center of the story, not the antagonist or mate.

In addition to redeveloping the character of the 2012 era, it is entirely possible that the Loki show takes up Loki’s past, either through flashbacks or through a time-traveling Loki who actually visits different eras. In early January, Murphy’s multiverse referred to a child actor’s Marvel casting call for an unnamed project that sounds like Kid Loki could describe it:

Male, 10 years old, British origin, open type, smart and brave with a keen mind and a life experience that goes beyond his years … RECURRING

Younger versions of Loki that have had success in comic book runs may be expected to join the MCU when considering the Young Avengers initiative for Disney +, although Loki would likely look older. Fans also hope that Loki will see the launch of Lady Loki, another popular embodiment of the ever-changing character. The British actress Sophia Di Martino was cast in an unknown role with Loki, with the speculation that she could play Lady Loki or the opportunistic sorceress Amora, a friend of Loki.

The great excitement of fans on social networks to see Hiddleston flying again is a good sign for Loki, so to speak. Many were also happy to see that Hiddleston appears to be growing out of its own hair and dying it black for the role, which could help us avoid more unfortunate wig situations.

Tom Hiddleston falls with his black hair. pic.twitter.com/lrQizRvhV9

– Best Of Tom (@hiddlesbb) January 28, 2020

Based on what we’ve heard so far, Loki will be the third Marvel Disney + show to go after WandaVision and Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and is slated for spring 2021. Will you watch

(Image: screengrab / Instagram)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com