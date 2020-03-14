Marvel’s production of Shang-Chi Halts as destination director Daniel Cretton Self-Isolates

Marvel and Disney have announced that they will temporarily close production on Shang-Chi after their Destin director, Daniel Cretton, asked a doctor to isolate himself on suspicions that he might have contracted the coronavirus.

In a note to the production team in Australia where the shoot is taking place, Marvel confirmed that some “first unit production” will be suspended until further notice:

As you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise extreme caution in the current environment and has decided to test for Covid-19 today.

He is currently being isolated on the recommendation of his doctor. While we wait for the test results, we suspend 1st unit production with great caution until we get the results next week. The second unit and out of production will continue as normal. On Tuesday we will reach everyone to find out the latest update.

This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate the understanding of everyone as we work.

It is unknown at this time when the shooting was originally scheduled and if this will affect the scheduled release date of the February 2021 movie.

The movie, which stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, is based on the original Shang-Chi Marvel comic. The story follows Shang, a half Chinese and half American superhero who is the master of numerous unarmed and armed wushu styles, including using specialized Asian weapons and weapons.

Shang-Chi is not the only production to suspend filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Television programs including Riverdale, Survivor and the upcoming Fox series have been suspended production last week after one or more of their crew tested positive for the virus.

