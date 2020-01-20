Marvin Cordova Jr. wins the CES boxing debut in Pueblo

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

📷 CES

Marvin “Much Too Much” Cordova Jr., who competed against CES Boxing for the first time since 2017, added another championship to his collection on Saturday night in his hometown of Pueblo, CO.

Cordova Jr. (23-2-1, 12 KOs) stopped tough Mexican challenger and 89-fighting veteran Hector Velazquez with a series of body shots at the 2-minute, 23-second mark of the fourth round to enter the vacant NBA world to conquer super middleweight titles. The event was at the top of a five-card map at the Southern Colorado Gaming and Event Center in Pueblo.

CES Boxing, the East Coast’s # 1 PhD, and Cordova Jr. agreed to a multi-year PhD contract in 2019 as the former super lightweight champion of NABA and WBC Youth prepared for another run for a world title. Cordova Jr. has fought only twice since winning on Saturday, but remains one of the most fascinating prospects in sport due to his track record.

Cordova Jr. fought 242 times as an amateur, including a bronze medal at the 2002 U-19 Championships and a quarter-final at the 2004 Olympic Games. He won his first 12 fights as a professional and 20 of his first 21 fights with the only flaw of a draw against former world champion Victor Ortiz. Cordova Jr. also went the track with ex-WBC welterweight world champion Josesito Lopez and 64-fight veterinarian Dennis Laurente.

“Marvin Cordova is the best kept secret in boxing,” said Jimmy Burchfield Sr., president of CES Boxing. I am sure that he will quickly regain one of the world’s top boxing matches and we are delighted that he will bring Colorado back a world championship title. ‘