Mary Higgins Clark, a well-known mystery writer, dies at 92

Mary Higgins Clark, known as “The Queen of the Resurrection,” died peacefully in Naples, Florida on Friday at the age of 92. Its major publisher, Simon & Schuster, broke the news on Twitter.

According to a more detailed statement posted on the author’s website by Simon & Schuster’s chief executive Carolyn K. Reidy, Clark died of senile complications.

It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to “Queen of Threat” Mary Higgins Clark.

He died peacefully this evening, January 31, at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends.

The remarkable Mary Higgins Clark

Clark was a prolific writer of favorite novels. He wrote more than 50 novels, which have sold over 100 million copies. In 1988, Clark signed an eight-digit deal with Simon & Schuster. The deal is considered to be the first deal of this magnitude involving a single author.

“But these successful publications speak only a small part of the great story that is Mary Higgins Clark,” Reidy said, “She was just a remarkable woman who went through an early life of difficulties and challenges, never questioning her ability as (and she) it was for centuries) and we persevered through trial and rejection until finally the Holy Grail was a writer. “

Mary Higgins Clark wrote short stories for most of her life, but it wasn’t until she was a widow with five children that she began writing novels for the first time. She did not find success in writing until later in life, making her an inspiration to those who may believe it is too late to pursue their dreams.

Her first novel, “Aspire to the Heavens” (1969), was not initially a commercial success, but her second, “Where Are The Children?” (1975), led her to an almost permanent position on the best-seller list for decades.

Clark’s work is known for its punctuation style as well as its ability to keep readers hooked. Her books often include crimes against children and telepathy, as well as female protagonists and usually male competitors.

“No one has ever been more connected to her readers than Mary. She understood them as if they were members of her own family,” said Michael Corda, editor in chief at Simon and Schuster, “They were always quite sure of what they wanted to read – and perhaps more importantly what he didn’t want to read. “

Memories from the Community

Tributes to the late writer are introduced by fans, friends and colleagues in the hours after his passing.

Mary Higgins Clark's work was so huge that it reached so many people – her books were read all summer and I couldn't put it down until it was finished. Very few writers have this kind of storytelling talent. Rest in peace, Mrs Clark, and thank you.

Clark remembers not only her storytelling talent, but her incredible work ethic and kindness.

Mary turned thirty and left to raise five young children on her own while working full time to support them. She wrote from 5am to 7am on her kitchen table and then woke her children up for school. Don't shout that you don't have time to write.

