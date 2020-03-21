Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid fears of coronavirus – other sports

Amid panic over the possibility of the transmission of a new coronavirus in the community, it was now concluded that ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom had breached a 14-day quarantine protocol set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and governments around the world. Mary Kom, who competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, returned home on March 13 and was required to be in self-isolation for at least 14 days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, on March 18, she attended a breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

AS YOU READ: Chinese soccer star Wu Lei has a coronavirus in Spain

In one of the four pictures tweeted by the official Twitter manuscript of the President of India, Mary Kom can be seen with other members of parliament. “President Kovind hosted members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan this morning in Rashtrapati Bhavan,” read the caption of the photos.

President Kovind this morning in Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH

– President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

On the same day, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who contacted the infected Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, was also there at the President’s home. Singh is now in self-quarantine.

ALSO READ: Harsha Bhohle Reveals “A Few Stupid People” For “Hanging Out” As Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads In India

Boxing coach Santiago Nieva told IANS on Friday that members of the Indian boxing contingent, who participated in Jordan, were subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We planned for 10 days, but now it becomes 14 days. After 10 days I am working on a training program that I will send them. After that period I can start with that. If this is not resolved within two weeks, we will have to continue as best we can, “Nieva said.

Mary Kom also admitted that she attended the president’s event. In a statement, she said: “I’ve been home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President’s event and did not meet or shake hands with Dushyant. My quarantine after Jordan is over, but I will only be home for the next 3-4 days. “

Presumably, President Kovind himself will undergo coronavirus testing because he met Singh when he attended the party.

.