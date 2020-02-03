Mary McGee and Christina Linardatou discuss the February 8 clashes

RINGSIDE 02.03.2020

In a sport that focuses on men’s gender, women begin to take power.

HBO has completed the boxing series for women. Showtime has launched its own special edition of the women’s championships. DAZN has its own stable with female champions. The main promoters of ESPN continue the trend.

In 2020, the addiction to professional boxing for women will be increased and raised to a higher level.

On February 8, the Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana is the location for the next level in an unprecedented event.

Six women representing six different countries! Three title fights for women! Numerous current and former world champions present! Young prospective customers with a view to World Cup gold!

4 Champs Promotions present this international showdown in collaboration with DiBella Entertainment, Team Empire Management, the McGee House of Champions, the LRP Network and #NextGenChamp.

In the main event, “Merciless” Mary McGee (26-3, 14 KO) proudly defends her IBF belt against Australia’s best-placed Super Lightweight Deanha “Silencer” Hobbs (8-1, 5 KOs).

McGee:

“I made Gary Indiana proud. I am the first and only world champion in my city. This belt stays at home! “

“I could have fought anywhere in the world, but I decided to fight here in Indiana against a girl who comes all the way to Australia – before my eyes and my own brand” McGee House Of Champion “for younger fighters, that show up my city after me. “

Hobbs:

“I’m really excited to be part of such a great combat map.”

The co-main event is hosted by former champion Christina “Medusa” Linardatou (12-2, 6 KOs) in her attempt to win the WBO Super Lightweight Championship in a fight against Prisca “The Warrior” Vicot (11-6, 2 KOs) recover, contested. from France.

Linardatou:

“The best way to start the new year … to regain the WBO world title !!!”

“Camp was great! I worked here with Hannah Rankin in Greece and did the champion sparring. “

“I’m ready and can’t wait !!!”

Vicot:

“I feel very good, in very good physical shape, relaxed and very focused on my job.”

“My training camp went very well with my Franco-British team, we all worked together. It took place like at my previous world championships: a maximum concentration on my goal, a very strict physical and technical preparation (4 to 5 hours of training per day) with preparation sparring. “

“The best and a big fight is expected. I am very happy to be able to box at this event and I am lucky to be allowed to box in the USA. An opportunity that I will not miss. I know why I’m coming. It is not touristy to travel to America or to take 5 days vacation in Hammond. I’m here to fight, face a good opponent, and look for a new world title that will show itself to the American audience who I am. I’m ready.”

Always charismatic Melissa “Lil Miss Tyson” from St. Vil (12-4-4, 1 KO), originally from Haiti and now living in Brooklyn, NY, turns 10 against Canadian competitor Jessica “The Cobra” – Round lightweight match winning Camara (7-1).

Bantamweight Prospect Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (3-0, 2 KOs) from Australia makes her US debut in a 6-round fight against Crystal “Baby Faced Assassin” Hoy (6-10-4, 3 KOs) from Kansas ,

Chicago’s first female world champion and stubborn boxer Leatitia “Baby Girl” Robinson (15-1, 9 KOs) returns after a 10-year break in a 6-round fight with New Yorker Claire Hafner (4-2).

The northwestern suburb of Chicago, “Savage” Sarah French (4-2-1), is up against Christina Berry (Lacrosse, WI).

Additional battles include:

World ranking super welterweight Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) from Cleveland, Ohio, returns to action after his win in Chicago on October 12, 2019 via Patrick Day. Day died days later due to brain injuries in their match

Chicago’s Destyne Butler (8: 0, 5 KOs) battles Marcus Washington (4: 1, 1 KO) from Toledo, OH, for the United States’ Mid America title from the American Boxing Federation (ABF)

The undefeated middleweight of Isaiah Steen (13: 0, 10 KOs) from Cleveland, Ohio, meets an opponent to be named

Austin Manning (7-0, 3 KOs) from Indianapolis, IN versus Tyron Harris (26-14, 16 KOs) from Lansing, MI

Caleb Hernandez (3-0, 3 KOs) from Shereville, IN versus Gregory Clark (4-4-1, 1 KO) from Washington DC

Cristian Williams (8-0, 5 KOs) from Crete, IL against Fernando Robles (2-2) from Pearland, TX

Anthony Fleming (1-0, 1 KO) from Hammond, IN against Muhammad Adams (0-4-1) from Cincinnati, OH)

* Subject to changes

Boxing is best seen live!

Brian Cohen, owner of Team Empire Management, said: “We are making greater strides for the daily growth of women’s boxing! On February 8th we are launching an event that no one else can try to bring women to the fore who come to this show. Nowhere will you see a show with six female fights! “

“I have already used the Super Lightweight Champions McGee and Linardatou in the Chicagoland area, who have two of the four major world championships in a row on Saturday. I invited the owner of the other two major world titles, WBC and WBA champion Jessica McCaskill, and her team (all from Chicago) to participate in and personally explore their competition. We warmly welcome you to take part in the celebrations. “

“There is a reason why my team continues to grow. Team Empire has a deep and diverse group of champions of today and tomorrow. I am exhibiting them on Saturday. “

Special appearances by former WBA super middleweight world champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinoza and former WBC world middleweight champion Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis.

During this event, the doors will open at 4:00 p.m. The screening begins at 5:00 p.m. with the First Bell at 6:00 p.m.

Hammond Civic Center – 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond, IN 46320