Maryland Emergency Hotline See More Than 100 Calls About Disinfectants, Saying ‘Under Conditions’ Should They Be Used For Coronavirus

Maryland’s emergency hotline has received more than 100 calls from residents asking about the use of disinfectants, informing them that “under no circumstances” should they be used as a treatment for new corona viruses.

The calls prompted the Maryland Emergency Medical Agency to send a tweet warning residents not to swallow dangerous products.

“WARNING – We have received several calls regarding questions about the use of disinfectants and COVID-19. This is a reminder that under no circumstances should disinfectant products be given into the body through injection, consumption or other routes,” the tweet said.

Mike Ricci, communications director for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, retweeted the warning, writing, “We decided to take steps to post this warning after receiving more than 100 calls to our hotline.”

Questions about disinfectants came after President Donald Trump made comments at Thursday’s press conference regarding ongoing research on what is killing the new corona virus. William Bryan, deputy minister for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, spoke at the president’s daily coronavirus press conference to inform the public about his team’s findings in combating COVID-19.

“Our most striking observation to date is the strong effect that sunlight seems to have to kill viruses on both surfaces and in the air,” Bryan said, adding that increasing temperatures and humidity are also “generally less favorable to viruses.”

“We have also tested disinfectants. We have tested bleach, we have tested isopropyl alcohol in viruses, specifically in saliva or respiratory fluid. I can tell you that bleach will kill viruses in five minutes. Isopropyl alcohol will kill viruses in 30 seconds, “Bryan said.

The comments prompted Trump to ask Bryan to “examine” the possibility of injecting disinfectants to kill the virus in an infected person.

“I saw a disinfectant where the virus hit (the virus) in a minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injecting it in or almost cleaning? Because you see it hit in the lungs and it does a lot of lungs. “It will be interesting to check. So you have to use a medical doctor, but it sounds interesting to me so we will see,” Trump said at a press conference.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Newsweek in a statement Friday that the press was “irresponsible” to take the president’s comments out of context for “negative headlines”.

Later in the day at the signing ceremony for a congressional bill to again fund the Paycheck Protection Program, Trump said his question the previous day about injecting disinfectants was just sarcasm.

“I asked very sarcastic questions to reporters in the room,” Trump said. When a reporter did he encourage Americans to swallow disinfectants, he said, “of course not.”

“In terms of the interior it is said to be sarcastic. It was asked in the form of a question to a group of people who were very hostile, namely fake news media,” the president said.