Maryland police officer suspended after ex-NBA player Delonte West’s video spread over the Internet

A Maryland policeman who allegedly filmed a shirtless man who spoke nonsensically to officers – after the man was beaten and trampled on the street – was suspended, said Prince George’s District Police Chief Henry Stawinski.

Although Stawinski did not identify the person in the video by name, friends and former teammates said the man was former NBA player Delonte West, and the tattoos on the man’s left arm and shoulder match West’s ink.

The department has launched an investigation into how the video was released, Stawinski said.

West has reportedly struggled with mental illness. The boss knows that the release of the video could lead to the man getting the help he needs, but the video is part of an ongoing investigation, he said.

“That said, it is irresponsible that the (video) taken by a Prince George’s County police officer is in the hands of the public,” he told reporters Tuesday. “It belongs to the department and that is the subject I am addressing … that is evidence.”

CNN’s attempts to get west were unsuccessful. A number associated with a Fort Washington address was no longer valid, and another number associated with West rang busy.

Chief: Troubling video can be misleading

Two videos are making their rounds on social media. The first is a video of the Monday clash that seemed to stop traffic near an overpass on a two-lane road in Oxon Hill. A second video, recorded later, shows a handcuffed waistcoat that inconsistently answers a police officer’s questions.

In the first video shot by a commuter, West lies listlessly on the street when a man in a dark jacket repeatedly stamps and hits him. The driver who shot the video posted it on social media with the headline: “Former NBA player Delonte West was beaten up in front of my truck this morning.”

As “disturbing” the video is, said Stawinski, a witness who spoke to the police on site, that the man on site hit the other person with a bottle. In essence, the man who was beaten was the attacker, the police witness said. The chief refused to identify either of the two.

The second video was recorded by the police, said Stawinski. Inside is a shirtless vest with handcuffs on the curb. Much of what he says is garbled.

At the beginning, he tells an officer that he was walking down the street when someone approached him with a gun. When asked where the gun is, West says twice, “I don’t give a shit.”

The former NBA security guard then plunges into a largely incomprehensible swearword in which he claims to be the leader of the Navy SEALs and later appears to say that he is the “real king president”. The video was not recorded on the officer’s camera and may have been recorded on a cell phone, Stawinski said.

Officials learned during their 45-minute investigation at the scene that the men were involved in a separate lawsuit half an hour before the street was shot, the chief said, without going into detail.

The men were examined by paramedics, but refused medical treatment and refused to go to the hospital or cooperate with the investigation, the chief said. Neither of them wanted to indict, he said.

A promise of severe punishment

At the end of his interaction with the police, the shirtless man was “clear, calm and communicated and able to answer questions clearly,” said Stawinski.

After the investigators found that the men were not a danger to themselves or the public, they both let them go, the boss said.

“We cannot force people to receive medical treatment. We cannot force anyone to be charged,” he said.

Officials, including the mental health department staff, would contact the men involved and investigators would try to figure out how the video was released.

“If it turns out that … evidence has been mishandled by this (an official who filmed the West) or someone who represents the institution, they will be treated harshly,” Stawinski said.

The 36-year-old West’s problems, which include bizarre behavior, financial hardships, a 2009 law violation, and a 2008 bipolar disorder diagnosis that West later questioned, have been well documented since he joined the NBA in 2004.

After an outstanding junior season in which he led the Saint Josephs Hawks to a 30-2 record and deep entry into the 2004 NCAA tournament, the Boston Celtics West took late in the first round of the NBA draft.

West played three seasons in Boston before becoming a journeyman and courting the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. After his 2011/12 season with the Mavs, West spent some time in the NBA G League and professional leagues in China and Venezuela.

Stars, ex-teammates, want help for the West

While many viewed this week’s social media videos as an open door to mock the father of two, others have turned to him or prayed for help.

The former recipient of Dallas Cowboys, Dez Bryant, ex-teammate Lance Allred, WNBA center Imani McGee-Stafford, comedian DL Hughley and Louis Riddick from ESPN, Tony Reali and Jay Williams are all worrying.

St. Joe’s former teammate, Jameer Nelson, said in a social media post that he was sick after watching the videos. He and West had been talking in the past few months, he said, and encouraged the mentally ill to seek professional help.

“One thing I know is that if (you) have mental, emotional, or physical setbacks in life, you need to talk to someone,” Nelson wrote. “And when I say I’m talking to someone, I mean like a doctor … not your parents, your homeboy, your wife, your cousin, etc. – someone who knows how to help you through what (you) are going through . “

He admonished those who post videos of someone experiencing a mental episode and said, “You may think (you help), but you could hurt them more. People have embarrassed children and their children do not deserve it to become. Please pray! “

Phil Martelli, West’s coach at St. Joe, told his Twitter followers to hear Nelson’s words and said, “We are contacting our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. It is so painful . “

The school issued a statement that it had turned to West to offer help.

“The community of Saint Joseph was deeply saddened by the latest news about Delonte West ’05, who is and will always be a member of our community, but is encouraged that the Hawks provide care and support across the country.”

,