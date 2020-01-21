Maryland uses the great second half to gather past Northwest 77-66

Halfway through 14 Maryland coach Mark Turgeon decided that his team needed a pep talk. His message? The second half would change the season.

Overstatement or not, the Terrapins played the rest of the way as if they had everything on it.

Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and No. 17 Maryland rally to defeat Northwestern 77-66 on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

“I told them we’re going to change our season during the break,” said Turgeon. “We have a good year. But I want to make it a great year. The boys have taken a great step forward.”

The speech, Smith said, “gave us the idea that we should play hard.”

“We just have to come out and play fearlessly, put everything we have on the pitch,” he added.

The Terrapins rose by no less than 15 in the first half and fell by 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) surrendered the first lead of the game at 56-55 with 9:10 before Smith interrupted the point with a hard opinion. Smith also skipped a huge 3 with just under two minutes to reach the 72-63, lifting the Terrapins to their second consecutive win after back-to-back losses.

Smith, a sophomore, surpassed his previous high of 21 points against Minnesota last season and grabbed 11 rebounds. Wiggins scored a personal best 17. And Maryland got away with the win after dropping four right from home despite shooting only 35%.

“If we have the energy, we all have the confidence that we can win every game we play, regardless of the score, regardless of how we start,” Wiggins said. “It shows our potential as a team.”

Pat Spencer led Northwest (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points. Miller Kopp scored 16. But the Wildcats lost for the eighth time in nine games.

“Nobody is going backwards, we are not going to stop,” says A.J. Turner said. “That’s not what Northwest is all about. We keep fighting.”

SLOW START

Maryland defeated Northwest 51-26 in the second half after the Wildcats dominated the first 20 minutes in building a 40-26 lead.

Northwestern made 13th place in the Big Ten in scoring and made 15 of 25 shots – 4 of 6 3s. The Wildcats were 15 in the late half. And when the break came, Turgeon said he was “praying” that the last 20 minutes would be a turning point – before the season.

His assistants told him that the team needed a speech and he gave one.

“It’s really hard for me to see how my boys sometimes don’t play with confidence,” said Turgeon. “It was really good to see them play the way they played in the second half. And hopefully that helps us move forward. “

GREAT PHOTO

Maryland: Although the marsh painters had a hard time in the beginning, they held out until the end. They also seem to get their foot back, defeating Purdue and Northwestern after being beaten in Iowa and losing two in Wisconsin.

Northwest: The Wildcats built up the big lead early on, but again threw a tight game after losing to Illinois with four on Saturday.

quotable

“We’re just going to keep going. We will continue to develop, continue to teach, to prepare. I just hope we can break through, which can lead to lasting success. I’ve seen this before, I’ve been part of this before. Usually young groups, the last thing you see are the wins and losses. ”- Northwestern coach Chris Collins.