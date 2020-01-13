Marys Melbourne is finally kicking the doors this month

Loading...

At the end of 2019, we received the good news that Mary is making the big leap south to open her first permanent excavations in Melbourne, and it’s actually bloody now. Guys, start apologizing to your livers now because this place is 100% the cause and remedy for all your hangovers from here on.

Also tell all of your New Year’s resolutions that you should let yourself be fucked, because the tussled rat bags with the dirtiest burgers from Newtown officially kick the doors on Monday, January 20, just in time for the upcoming long weekend and the associated hangover events on.

The classic Mary menu is plastered on the walls in the classic huntress-esque scrawl, and the crooks will bring their newer vegan menu to the Melbourne outpost so no one will miss the trashy dinner / lunch / back-up sesh.

The menu will also include some Melbourne-specific treats. So keep an eye out for the little nods heading south.

On the liquor list you will find a bunch of melon-centered plonk as well as the standard beers, bubbles and blasters with bourbon that you can really let off steam.

Marys Melbourne is also the gang’s largest venue, with a whopping 140 seats on the floor and another 60 parking spaces on the mezzanine, which makes everything very similar to the older siblings from Newtown. In the classic Mary style of the pub you will find the entrance hidden in a damp alley. So don’t be afraid to get your shoes dirty on the way there.

The New Mary venue begins on January 20 at 4:00 p.m. The party takes place Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

