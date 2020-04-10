Masakali remix leaves Rahman unimpressed, social media goes berserk with memes, jokes

A continue to from tunes video clip of Masakali 2. starring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria | YouTube

New Delhi: A not long ago introduced remix version of Oscar-successful composer A.R. Rahman’s well known tune Masakali has irked lots of men and women on social media, such as Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The primary tune was composed by Rahman and penned by Joshi for the 2009 movie Delhi 6, which was directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra.

T-sequence released the new version of the song, recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, Wednesday. The online video, starring actors Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, has by now garnered 19 million sights is significantly less than two days.

On Wednesday itself, Rahman took to Twitter to persuade men and women to hear to the original version of the tune and wrote, “A staff of a director, composer, and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. – Tons of love and prayers.”

Enjoy the initial #Masakali https://t.co/WSKkFZEMB4@RakeyshOmMehra @prasoonjoshi_ @_MohitChauhan pic.twitter.com/9aigZaW2Ac

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 8, 2020

Joshi also expressed his dissatisfaction with Masakali 2. and said that it was “sad to see” an initial creation being “insensitively utilised”.

All songs composed for #Delhi6 such as #Masakali near to coronary heart,unfortunate to see when initial generation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Ideally the supporters will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra

— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Some others from the audio market ended up also unimpressed with the remix. Composer Ankur Tewari joked that Masakali 2. examined good for Covid-19.

In the meantime Masakali 2. examined #COVID19 good. Condition kaafi crucial hai.

— Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) April 8, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta slammed the tune and encouraged people today to quit listening to these recreations. He also expressed his annoyance at the staggeringly substantial views on YouTube and claimed, “shit sells”.

Certainly. I am reacting to the awful, ear shattering #Masakali edition. But check its YouTube views in 48 hrs. Then see how DJs blast it at functions. And how people groove to the godawful version. Shit sells. Though we cringe, any person is laughing his way to the bank.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 9, 2020

Memes, jokes and reactions on social media

Quickly immediately after its release, Masakali 2. was trending on social media but not for superior explanations. The track has develop into fodder for numerous memes and jokes on social media with a number of people today expressing their disappointment at the recreation.

Say No to Remix songs😡#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/fqJuDraRhx

— 🇮🇳AaYuu🇮🇳 (@A_BrahminGirlll) April 8, 2020

Even Jaipur Law enforcement joined the enjoyable and devised a special punishment for these violating the coronavirus lockdown.

मत उडियो, तू डरियो

ना कर मनमानी, मनमानी

घर में ही रहियो

ना कर नादानी

ऐ मसक्कली, मसक्कली#StayAtHome #JaipurPolice #TanishkBagchi #Masakali2 #ARRahman @arrahman @juniorbachchan @sonamakapoor @RakeyshOmMehra pic.twitter.com/lYJzXvD8i4

— Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) April 9, 2020

Most memes lauded the original composition and criticised T-Series for meddling with it.

#Masakali2

Superior Tracks Exits T-Collection Re-generate it pic.twitter.com/k7QIA7gdak

— Rudro🇮🇳 (@Rudro04) April 8, 2020

My reaction immediately after seeing #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/1J7tUU5Vpy

— sindhu.siddhartha@gmail.Com (@sindhusiddhart1) April 9, 2020

Nicely any individual reported so true…

“Nakal me bhi akal honi chahiye”

Focused to 🕊️2. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/mASXhQfyOe

— Hemita Pathak (@HemitaPathak) April 10, 2020

