Mase calls Diddy after Diddy calls the Grammy Academy

Wow, Diddy, I guess mo money really comes with mo problems. One of these problems happens to be one of your fellow artists calling you to your hypocrisy.

At Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala, Diddy made waves when he decided to “get real” about the Recording Academy’s propensity to dismiss rap and R&B, something they already have been taken to task years ago, with no real indication of the growth or evolution learned.

“I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really have to know it. Every year, you kill us all, man, “said Diddy, according to the Washington Post. “I’m talking about the pain – I’m speaking on behalf of all the artists here, the producers, the executives – the time it takes to make these records, to put your heart into them and you just want a playground?”

However, Mase, who knew Diddy when he was Puff, had something to say. Something along the lines of “Whoa now, you’ve got too much into your flea.”

Rapper Bad Boy turned minister (born Mason Durell Betha) recently went on Instagram to call Diddy (born Sean John Combs) on his own empowering responsibilities in the industry. The entire legend certainly had a “fed up” aura all around her.

“Your past business practices have knowingly continued to deliberately starve your artist, and have been extremely unfair to the same artist who helped you get this Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label,” wrote Mase.

The former Bad Boy artist said 24 years ago Diddy gave him $ 20,000 for his publishing rights, which he says made him “no longer want to work” with him. The deal he signed with Diddy earned him “peanuts,” added Mase.

Mase said that he had tried to buy the publication rights recently, but had received a response saying that he would only do so if he could match “what the EUROPEAN WARRIOR offered him”. He claimed that his only other option was to wait for the rights to come back to him. “You bought it for about $ 20,000 and I offered you $ 2 million in cash,” he wrote. “It is not black excellence at all. When our race enslaves us. If it is our possession, it cannot be our mutual property. “

The rapper said that Diddy was everything he was denouncing, exploiting the young musicians as much as those he targeted in the 50-minute speech. “No need to hide behind” love “,” he added. “HAVE YOU CHANGED?” GIVE THE ARTIST THEIR $$$. They can therefore take care of their families. “

This whole conversation is very timely, not only because we have just come out of a controversial and complicated Grammy season, but because Kelis also recently talked about the trials and tribulations of a shaded music industry.

Sure, he may not be able to hear Mase’s screams over the sounds of rich, capitalist, superficial but deep, inspiring exclusive brunches, but I have a feeling that it can make reverberation a bit. He is currently in vogue on Twitter at the time of this article’s publication, after all.

As such, The Root contacted the Diddy team for comments.

