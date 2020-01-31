Mase calls Diddy for “starving” artists for Grammy comments

Mase recently criticized Diddy’s comments at a pre-Grammys gala and claimed that the Bad Boys’ founder’s stance was hypocritical given his own “horrendous” business practices.

Diddy received an award for “Industry Icon” on Sunday (January 26) and commented on his life and career towards the end of his 50-minute acceptance speech.

“I say this with love for the Grammys,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs at the event. “Every year you kill us. I speak for all artists and executives: In the great words of Erykah Badu:” We are artists and we are sensitive to our shit. “For most of us, this is all we have. This is our only hope.

“To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. Black music was never respected by the Grammys. “

Mase, who has previously worked on tracks with Diddy, including “Do You Wanna Get $?”, Went on Instagram today (January 31) to question Diddy’s ethical stance and to challenge the rapper’s “horrendous business model”.

The “Feel So Good” artist also accused Diddy of “depriving him of his publishing rights” after refusing to sell them back. See the full post below.

Mase also announced that he recently offered Diddy $ 2 million to buy back his publishing business, but Diddy said he must match what “the European guy” had offered him.

“I wanted to wait until I was financially great so that I could make sure that I was addressing it from a pure place and not out of defiance. To insult you even more, you keep crying out for black excellence and love, but I know that love is not in vain, ”added Mase. “This is not a black excellence at all.”

Already in October Diddy announced that he was in a “partial retirement” and was questioning his role in the music industry.

“To be honest, I was on partial retirement,” said Combs when asked what he was looking for when he signed a new artist. “If you don’t see my name on all the top 10 albums, it means that I am not making music.”