Mase says Diddy is still robbing and enslaving artists

Last Saturday night (January 25th) Diddy made a passionate speech before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The Bad Boy Records founder and longtime artist / producer threatened to boycott the television event if things didn’t change in the next 365 days. He asked others to do the same.

“According to the great words of Erykah Badu, we are artists; We are sensitive to our behavior. “We are passionate. For most of us, that’s all we have. This is our only hope. To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. Black music was never respected by the Grammys, ”said the spokesman, who received the Icon Award at an official pre-grammy gala.

Diddy hits the Grammys for failing to comply with hip-hop & calls for boycott (video)

A few moments later, Puff said, “I officially start with the clock: you have 365 days to solve this problem. We need the artists to regain control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the space, who has the power to make a change that needs to be made. They have to make the change for us. (The Recording Academy) is a nonprofit organization that is designed to protect the welfare of the music community. That is the mission statement. ” Boycotted and reminded those present of their ability to bring about change. “We have the strength. We decide what’s hot. If we don’t go, nobody goes. If we don’t support, nobody supports. We control what’s cool, we control what is hot, we control what your children hear, what they dance, we control what is contained in video games, we control how they wear their pants. “JAY-Z, Swizz Beatz and others in attendance gave Puff Daddy a standing ovation during and after his statements in Beverly Hills, California. Ma $ e, one of the former stars of Bad Boy and former protege of Diddy, was among the performers at the same event.

Today (January 31) Mason Betha publicly responded to the phrase. He called Diddy and asked for a different kind of action. In an Instagram post, the Harlem MC Puff accused “unfair” business practices. Ma $ e writes: “I heard your Grammy speech about how you are now for the artist and how the artist has to regain control. So I will be the first to take this initiative. Before asking other ethnic groups to behave properly, we should act better as blacks – especially as creators. “The creator of Harlem World asked Diddy to walk as if he was talking about it.

De La Soul fight to own the music they created (video)

Ma $ e claims that Puffy gave him $ 20,000 to publish 24 years ago, in 1996. In the same year, Murda Ma $ e’s career began after performing alongside The Notorious B.I.G. on 112’s “Only You” remix. Ma $ e wrote that whoever compared the business to robbery called it “a horrendous business model”.

The former pastor added that he felt “forced” to perform. In recent years he has participated in a Bad Boy Reunion Tour with 112, The LOX and others. Ma $ e feels that the business of the 90s and 2000s mixed up several careers. “So many great moments and (artist) lives in music were lost. But here, too, I drove with you in the face of death without wincing, and you still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great. “The rapper continues:” To insult even more, you keep shouting ‘Black Excellence’ and ‘Love’, but I know that love is not for nothing. “Ma $ e adds that he recently tried to put his publishing business on the table with a seven-figure offer. “So I offered you cash ($ 2 million) a few days ago to sell my publishing house back.”

Bad Boys Killers justify hits from the 80s and make them feel so good (audio)

Ma $ e called herself Bad Boy’s greatest living artist and said it was a tribute to the opportunity. “(I wanted) show you respect that you give me a chance at 19.” Ma $ e claims that Puffy asked the former artist to expand his offer to work with another interested party that is said to be a European man. He also says the publisher will use him in another 30 years. “You bought it for about $ 20,000 and I offered you $ 2 million in cash. This is not Black Excellence at all if your own race enslaves you. “He ended the post with a resolution:” Give your artists their (so) back so that they can take care of their families. “Philadelphia, Pennsylvania uses rapper Meek Mill as the image for Instagram post Ma $ e. In a quote, Meek made“ slave contracts ”offered to black artists in the music business by people of other races. The rapper also cited Roc Nation and his Dreamchasers as companies fighting this trend.

Ma $ e is not the first bad boy artist to call the founder of the label. The LOX appeared on the Angie Martinez Show in the mid-2000s. When Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch triggered their disappointment with the trio’s previous label, Diddy came forward. The two parties quarreled on the air. Later this month, Jada insisted that he and Puffy get on well today.

LL Cool J discusses the importance of owning all of your music (video)

Another trio, De La Soul, fought for release with former label Tommy Boy Entertainment and mastered the group’s first six albums. De La called for boycott on social media in 2019. The attempts to negotiate reportedly ended in a standoff. These six albums are still unpublished for popular streaming platforms.

This week New York veteran Brooklyn, MC Sauce Money, also responded to Diddy’s comment and JAY-Z. After working with both Mughals, the former Priority Records artist Puff and Jay criticized:

I just saw @Diddy Icon’s acceptance speech at @RecordingAcad and can honestly say that I respect the message, just not him. He has the same backdoor policy against his own people. He and his friend Jay Z. When the Grammys are on the watch, so are you!

– TheRealSauceMoney (@saucemoney) January 27, 2020

Saucengeld talks about JAY-Z’s “disgusting” flow, ghostwriting and why he didn’t sign with Roc-A-Fella

“He has the same backdoor policy on his own people. Him and JAY-Z. Sauce said that when the Grammys are on the watch, these two men are too.

Diddy has not replied to Ma $ e’s comments.