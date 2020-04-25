Masked nurses insult and harass while standing in front of anti-lock protesters in Arizona

Lauren Leander was not supposed to work, but she did put her clothes on the tapes anyway.

Banner’s health nurse heard that anti-lock protesters were planning to march on the Arizona Capitol building in downtown Phoenix. Since he was a nurse in the city, he was not far from the building and decided to take part in the march, wearing clothes and a mask. Silent protest in one protest

Ms. Leander, 27, contacted several of her colleagues and invited them to take action to calm her down.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“It was the kind of action we could take against something like that,” he told Arizona.

Nurses from all over the country are standing in front of the crowd. Ms Lander had seen images of nurses screaming in a siege by protesters demanding the lifting of trade restrictions.

Ms. Leander knew she was unlikely to receive a warm welcome at the rally.

While he and other health care workers stood silently on the steps of the state capital, with crossed arms and masked faces, the group was bombed by accusations and insults from protesters.

Some humiliated him, others said he was a high-paid actor or a health care professional who had no direct involvement in Covid-19 treatment. Others accused him of being an abortion doctor.

“It was hot, people were fired for what they had to say,” he told CNN. “Many of our top opinions about us being fake nurses were overwhelming, and they still believe it’s a fake virus, it’s a scam and it’s not real at all. They thought we were fake nurses.” That’s why we weren’t talking. “

In contrast to a fake nurse, Ms. Leander volunteered full-time at her hospital’s Covid-19 unit and was on the front lines of working with infected patients a month ago.

According to the news site, most of the protesters disregarded the rules of social distance and walked around without masks. Ms. Leander stood in her seat and refused to clash directly with the protesters.

Although he was angry with the other nurses, he was surprised by the severity of the vitrinol that was directed at him.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

A local caretaker protester rightly points to a protester marching in the capital to keep a safe social distance to “re-run” Arizona against the order of residence in the governor’s house due to the coronation on Monday, April 20, 2020. In Phoenix. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin) (Associated Press)

She was a local nurse, and the locals were. If any of them get sick – for whatever reason – it could be very good that he or she will eventually take care of them.

“Whether you believe in the virus or not, we are the ones who want to take care of you one way or another,” he told Arizona. “It was discouraging that he threw all sorts of comments in my face.”

He later told CNN that regardless of what the protesters were saying about him, his colleagues or the virus, “if these people show up in my intensive care unit, we will take care of each other or them.”

Protesters suspected that Ms. Leander and her friends were merely actors who were intended to upgrade government programs were repeated by a former Arizona legislature.

Former state senator Kelly Ward, who once posed a major challenge to John McCain, tweeted that he was trying to use the nurses at the rally.

“If they appear ‘spontaneously’ in protest of the government’s excessive use (similar clothing, facial expressions and facial expressions), they are taking care of their health,” Ward wrote.

Although Ms. Bakhsh accuses nurses of “fake anger,” recent research has shown that many social media sites and groups that have served as the main tools for organizing anti-lock protests belong to one group. They are single. Brothers

Far Brothers is a group of real-life brothers who control anti-gun control social media pages and create social unrest to guide the page view to their sites.

Speaking to Cleveland.com last year, Cleveland.com, Iowa State Representative Matt Windschittle, a Republican who helped pass the 2017 bill to create a state law in the state, allowed Evans to ask the government to create gun-free zones. Complain – called Dors. The apparent activity of “fraud”.

“They are not encouraged to have a real appetite for the advancement of the virtues of the Second Amendment,” Mr Windschittle said. “They’re there to stir up the pot and make the same amount of enmity, and then collect the enmity.”

The enmity they create – and these influential people, like Ms. Bakhsh, have a signal – has disappointed frontline workers like Ms. Leander.

“I wish (section) could be in my shoes one day, I want to put her on a pair of scrubs and walk with me,” Ms. Leander said.

Watch more

The reality of coronavirus and the rate of deaths among infected people has been around for almost a month now. He has not seen his family since joining the Covid-19 unit and faces the pain and suffering of infected people and their families every day.

He recalled a patient holding his hand and asked him to “Tell me I don’t want to die here.”

“A human being has to go through FaceTime because their families are not allowed in the hospital during a crisis, this is the most horrible thing you will ever see,” he said.

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus