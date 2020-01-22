Mason Greenwood remains on the bench despite Marcus Rashford’s injury

Mason Greenwood wonders what to do after starting Burnley on the Manchester United bench.

Many would have expected the 18-year-old to fill the gap for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will be without Marcus Rashford for the foreseeable future due to a back injury.

Mason Greenwood sits on the bench in Old Trafford

Greenwood has proven his goals several times this season, scoring four goals in the Premier League despite just two starts.

And despite the injury to Rashford, the teenager can no longer offer a start to the Red Devils, who need to find a way to replace the injured person’s goals.

Instead, Solskjaer relies on Juan Mata’s experience, while Andreas Pereira also starts at Old Trafford.

Confirmed XIs

Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Fred, Periera, James, Martial, Mata.

Subs: Romero, Baily, Lingard, Dalot, Sahw, Greenwood, Gomes.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Rodriguez, Wood.

Subs: Hart, Brady, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Long, Goodridge.