Mason Mount ‘under-fire’ from Chelsea for disregarding well being guidelines to participate in 5-a-aspect, Wilfried Zaha spotted carrying out exact same

Mason Mount is in hot water with Chelsea chiefs for disregarding wellbeing tips to engage in five-a-side soccer with friends.

According to studies, the midfielder was spotted acquiring a kick about irrespective of gamers and workers currently being asked to self-isolate after Callum Hudson-Odoi became the initial Leading League participant to take a look at positive for the coronavirus.

In addition to Mount, Zaha was also found making the most of a 5-a-side pitch activity

The Leading League has been suspended until finally at least April 3 because of to the deadly illness, which has infected extra than 170,000 folks globally with the demise toll at 6,500.

The Mirror claim Chelsea star Mount was viewed participating in football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on a 5G ProTurf pitch at the Trent Park Soccer centre near Barnet on Sunday.

A single person explained to the newspaper: “I took my 14-12 months-outdated son there for a instruction session.

“We found a motor vehicle that seemed a bit preposterous and puzzled who was in it.

“Then an additional arrived along with a few or 4 individuals inside. My son recognised Mason Mount as the driver.

“They performed a kickabout of five or 6-a-facet. Declan Rice was participating in much too.”

A Chelsea spokesman disclosed Mount has been reminded of his responsibilities by the club.

In the meantime, Wilfried Zaha was filmed getting a kickabout at a south London facility on the weekend.

The Crystal Palace star was intended to be lining up from Bournemouth, but as an alternative obtained his soccer deal with on a 5-a-aspect pitch with good friends.

The short online video, uploaded to Twitter, demonstrates Zaha jogging down the touchline.

It is not uncommon for players to continue their like of football on the 5-a-side pitches, however most wait until eventually they’re retired, these types of as Wes Brown, who told talkSPORT just lately he nevertheless sometimes performed with his previous Manchester United teammates, which include Derby captain Wayne Rooney.

“There’s possibly four or 5 of us and we’re nevertheless friends to this working day. I’m in touch with John O’Shea, Wayne Rooney and Darren Fletcher. We however play 5-a-aspect now.

“You make near friends at the club and we have acquired a WhatsApp group with about 16 of us. It is a fantastic laugh!

“I was with John at Sunderland far too so I in essence experienced my total career with him.”



