Masquerade Reporters Grill Trump About not wearing a mask

Reporters at the White House press briefing Sunday had repeatedly asked President Donald Trump why he chose not to wear a medical mask.

A reporter, not wearing a mask, said former Vice President Joe Biden said he would start wearing an open-air mask, and asked President Trump if he and the White House Task Force began wearing masks. .

“Are we getting to the point where we could see Coronavirus Task Force members wearing face masks too?” the reporter asked.

Trump said the counseling was voluntary and that he would have no problem with anyone wearing a mask.

Another journalist asked why the first lady recommended Americans wear masks when in public.

“She feels that way,” Trump said.

“I would bring one,” he said. “Do you want me to bring one right now? I guess it would be a little difficult. But again, I would wear one if I thought it was important. “

A couple of technicians and photographers were discovered in masks during the briefing, but not by reporters in the newsroom chairs.

The president said he would “not be surprised” if his family members in New York recommended wearing masks.

Another reporter asked Dr. Anthony Fauci why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Trump smiled when Fauci responded that the main reason for wearing a mask was to protect diseased people from spreading the virus.

“I had a test today and it was negative,” Fauci said shortly after.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Saturday recommended that all Americans wear masks in public to help further mitigate the spread of the virus.

“The CDC advises using non-medical cloth face as a voluntary additional measure of public health,” Trump said Saturday, announcing the new guidelines. “So she’s a volunteer. You don’t have to.”

The White House / YouTube