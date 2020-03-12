Mass meetings must be postponed or canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles – News Release

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom issued instructions for mass meetings Wednesday evening, following the growing coronavirus pandemic.

State health experts said the meetings should be postponed or canceled across the country by the end of March. Furthermore, they recommended that non-core meetings be limited to no more than 250 people, while indicating that smaller events could continue if the organizers could implement a 6-foot social distance per person.

Moreover, meetings of individuals who had a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people while following guidelines for social distancing, experts said.

“Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the lives of one or more people you know,” Newsom said in the statement. “This is the choice before us. Each of us has tremendous power to slow the spread of this disease. Failure to host that concert or community event can have cascading effects: saving dozens of lives and preserving critical care resources, the medical care your family may need. within a month. The people in our lives who are most at risk, the elderly and people with underlying health problems, depend on us all to make the right choice. “

The full policy was posted on the California Department of Public Health website.