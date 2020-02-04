Mass vote count eliminates caucuses from Iowa turmoil

Early Tuesday morning, hours after the doors of all Iowa caucuses closed, not a single constituency had reported an official vote.

After a wave of voters rushing into the gymnasiums of the high schools and the coalitions built and broken and reformed, the long wait began. Problems were anticipated earlier Monday when reports began to surface about problems with an application used to transmit voting data to the state Democratic Party.

It was a humiliating night for the caucus as an exercise, which had already been scrutinized for its lack of representativeness and convoluted rules. The problems with tabulating votes seemed to revolve around inconsistent reporting and an increased volume of data to be processed.

“We have found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” Iowa Democratic Party director of communications Mandy McClure said on Monday. “In addition to the technological systems used to tabulate the results, we also use photos of the results and a paper trail to validate that all the results match and to ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the figures we report.”

Cable experts were forced to fill the airwaves, looking for content instead of data.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) first took advantage of this hunger, delivering an early speech that was treated as a wallcovering. South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg used his time to declare himself the winner of the night, despite the lack of evidence. The rest of the main candidates also made optimistic comments as prime time wandered away and the Americans on the east coast called for it.

Biden’s campaign launched a letter to the State party, asking for responses:

The anger of the Biden campaign was largely reflected in the responses of other campaigns during a conference call around 10:30 p.m. AND. According to BuzzFeed News, the party spokesperson told campaign officials that the “user error” on the application had led to inconsistencies and that only 35% of the constituencies had been reported.

“It’s an incredible explanation,” shouted a participant in the call, according to BuzzFeed. “I think he speaks for all of us,” added another.

President Donald Trump’s main deputies, including Donald Trump Jr. and campaign manager Brad Parscale, wereted no time in questioning the legitimacy of the process on Twitter. The Democrats in Iowa have definitely ruled out piracy as the cause of the confusion.

At least for the duration of Monday evening, the delays obscured the political significance of the first competition. In the weeks leading up to caucus, polls remained incredibly tight with Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden and mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg gathered at the front of the pack. Sanders seemed to have a slight lead before caucus day.

But now, as party officials feverishly tabulate the results, the candidates are turning to New Hampshire, the next primary (and hopefully less glitchy) at the start of the state.