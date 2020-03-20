Massachusetts exempts abortion from banning elective surgery

States across the country have interrupted elective surgery to save medical resources to combat the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, but Massachusetts is ensuring that women can end their baby life without obstacles.

The Massachusetts Department of Health released a statement:

DPH defines non-essential and elective invasive procedures as scheduled in advance because the procedure does not involve a medical emergency; however, as long as termination of pregnancy is not considered a non-essential invasive procedure, it is optional to achieve such guidance.

The New Boston Post reported on the development:

The statement does not explain why abortions are exempt from the ban. A spokesman for the state public health agency acknowledged a request for comment from the New Boston Post late Wednesday afternoon, but did not submit any.

Among the surgical procedures considered “non-essential” by the state’s public health agency are:

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

Excision of carcinogenic skin lesions

Colonoscopy

Tooth removal

Elimination of wrinkles of a foot

Kidney lithotripsy (a procedure to break down kidney stones)

The Post noted that the abortion industry has killed more than 60 million unborn babies since the Roe v. Decision. Supreme Court Wade who made abortion on demand from land law, is pleased with the decision, including Massachusetts parenting planning. .

NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts said in a statement:

We thank the Baker Administration for its work in maintaining the continued access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion in this unprecedented public health crisis. Reproductive health care decisions are time-sensitive and patients need quick access to care. We recognize the intense stress that COVID-19 has brought, and will continue to put on the healthcare system, and thank the administration for listening to our concerns and recognizing the unique impact of COVID-19 on maintaining access to reproductive health care. .

But Andrew Beckwith, president of the Massachusetts Family Institute, is outraged by the decision, the message reported.

“Planned Parenthood’s priority is to continue killing babies, even when the world is concentrating on saving as many lives as possible right now, and they have even managed to convince the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to prioritize elective abortions during the health crisis. current, “Beckwith said in a telephone interview.

Massachusetts citizens for life provided a written statement to the publication:

It dawned on us that after Governor Baker’s approval, elective abortion will still be allowed in the coming weeks, even while other elective surgeries have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women’s health and safety should be our highest priority now, as always. The risk of exposure to highly contagious disease during visits to abortion clinics not only puts our women, but also their families and those of the clinic workers at risk. This is another indication that the mantra of popular abortion rights, once safe, legal and rare, is a complete sham. In the face of a global pandemic, the abortion industry once again proves that the protection of women’s health has never been their priority. Instead, the abortion lobby’s unique goal is to increase the bottom line, even at the expense of endangering the health and well-being of those who enter and work in their clinics without precedents.

