% MINIFYHTML2da33a005a0169b573cab85389feb5d411%

% MINIFYHTML2da33a005a0169b573cab85389feb5d412%

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) – Massachusetts fisheries and wildlife officials have begun supplying state ponds, lakes and rivers with more than 500,000 trout raised in five hatcheries.

The Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife Conservation program began earlier this week with water bodies in Cape Cod, as well as in southeastern Massachusetts and areas west of Boston.

% MINIFYHTML2da33a005a0169b573cab85389feb5d413%% MINIFYHTML2da33a005a0169b573cab85389feb5d414%

Some of the places full of rainbow trout include the Sandwich Spectacular Basin, Cochituate Lake in Natick, and the Houghton Basin in Milton.

% MINIFYHTML2da33a005a0169b573cab85389feb5d415%

% MINIFYHTML2da33a005a0169b573cab85389feb5d416%

Other water bodies will be supplied with brook trout, coffee and tiger grown in hats in Sandwich, Palmer, Belchertown, Sunderland and Montague.

These fish, along with more than 60,000 fish preserved last fall, will provide excellent fishing over the coming months, the agency says.

Most trout measure more than 12 inches, with more than 600 brown trout and 500 trout over 18 inches.

The agency reminds fishermen to buy a fishing license and make sure that what they catch is in season.

close

Get the latest news sent straight to your phone. Download our free app.