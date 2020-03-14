Massachusetts Gaming Commission closes casinos for two weeks over coronavirus pandemic

Casinos throughout the point out, such as Encore Boston Harbor, will be closing for at least two weeks in response to the spread of coronavirus, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission declared Saturday early morning.

“A pause is not only warranted, but prudent,” explained Commissioner Enrique Zuniga. “It’s better to be harmless than sorry, and we need to act out of an abundance of warning.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to suspend enjoy, which will go into influence by 6 a.m. Sunday, and will reassess the circumstance on March 29.

“It’s incredibly significant to consider at the very least a two-7 days closure at this place,” said Commissioner Gayle Cameron. “I commend the collaboration of absolutely everyone for thinking about general public protection.”

The vote was held during an emergency fee conference conducted by means of a conference call, adhering to Gov. Charlie Baker’s unexpected emergency order that govt bodies across the state can fulfill with no allowing the public in the place.

“This course of action on your own symbolizes the complexity of the times we are dwelling in,” claimed Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein. “I am very pleased of the function the commission has finished to assess and prepare for the reach of this virus.”

Even though the parts of participate in will be shut early Sunday early morning, the casinos will have some more time to redirect their guests elsewhere.

Associates from Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park On line casino said they will keep on to pay out their employees for the subsequent two months and will hold skeleton crews at their establishments to maintain security and disinfect surfaces.

“We imagine with the rise in circumstances in the commonwealth and the a short while ago announced faculty closures, it’s prudent at this time to pause our operations and place the protection and wellbeing of our friends and personnel initially,” stated Brian Gullbrants, president of Encore Boston Harbor.