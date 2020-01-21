Massachusetts lawmakers are considering allowing 16-year-olds to vote

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week, the Joint Electoral Law Committee will discuss a bill that will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote.

Bill had 16- and 17-year-olds vote in local elections

The

The bill says: “Every citizen aged 16 or 17 who a

resident in the city to which he or she is entitled

vote ”on the voting list for local elections.

The bill would not lower the state’s voting age, but would simply give cities more leeway when it comes to younger voters.

Invoice H.720 // A law that ensures the participation of municipalities in the broadest eligible area

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is a well-known advocate for lowering the voting age. She proposed that the federal age of voters be reduced from 18 to 16.

Opponents of the plan argue that 16-year-olds are not mature enough to vote.

Listen // Mixed Election Law Committee 22 January 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Polling // Are you in favor of a bill that allows 16- and 17-year-olds in Massachusetts to vote in local elections?

Latest news: