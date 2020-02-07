Massachusetts man receives heart transplant and creates teddy bear with heartbeat inside for donor family

SOUTH HADLEY, Massachusetts (WWLP) – The life of a Massachusetts man was saved by a heart transplant and he is now giving back to the family of his donor.

For 10 years, Robert O’Connor’s heart condition, cardiomyopathy, has been controlled by drugs. Then one day, he found himself airlifted from Baystate Medical Center to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, fighting for his life.

It was then that Robert was placed on a special type of life support to keep his heart beating, but no one was sure how long it would keep him alive.

“It was basically, when I have a heart … if I have one,” O’Connor told 22News.

After being bedridden for 10 weeks, Robert’s life changed again, this time for the better. He was told that he had a heart.





“I have the heart, I got my life back,” said O’Connor.

The new heart of O’Connor came from Dakota Reid, a 16-year-old girl from Virginia who died tragically in an accident. After connecting O’Connor and Reid, he got an idea. He wanted the Reid to always be able to feel Dakota’s presence.

So he built a bear they could keep forever with his new heart rate, the Dakota heart rate.

“We talked about a meeting,” said O’Connor. “Someday in the future we will meet so that they can hear their hearts and I said I hope it will help us until we meet.”

Robert said he was still grateful for the gift of life he had received and that he kept Dakota in his thoughts. He is now anxious to get his life back.

“Just being able to walk outside does it all,” said O’Connor. “Go swim with my granddaughter in my pool. I’m just coming back to life. ”

