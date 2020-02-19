[massachusetts-mother,-grandmother-and-5-calendar-year-outdated-girl-killed-in-crash-around-disney-world]

A few associates of a spouse and children from Massachusetts, which include a 5-year-previous woman, were killed Tuesday night after their van overturned on a toll highway near Disney Planet, in accordance to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Five other household members had been also in the van and ended up rushed to the hospital, just one of whom is an 11-12 months-old boy who sustained “extremely critical” injuries and is not envisioned to survive, officials said.

The 3 killed in the crash were being 76-calendar year-old Josephine Fay, 41-year-old Julie Smith and 5-yr-previous Scarlett Smith.

The crash occurred at 5: 30 p.m. on State Road 429, in accordance to FHP Lieutenant Kim Montes.

Montes reported that as site visitors had started to sluggish, a person driving a pickup truck rear-ended the family’s van at whole pace and turned it above onto its facet. The three spouse and children associates who were killed ended up all seated in the considerably back again of the van.

The truck driver also hit two other vehicles, but neither he nor the drivers of those people autos were being injured.

“Everybody’s just in shock primarily based on the total circumstance,” Montes mentioned.

The surviving relatives associates, which contain the father, grandfather, a 10-12 months-old female and Scarlett’s twin sister had been all dealt with for insignificant injuries, Montes claimed.

The 11-year-outdated boy was at first pronounced lifeless at the scene, but 1st responders discovered a heartbeat and rushed him to the healthcare facility, where as of past evening he was on lifestyle assist and unresponsive, Montes explained.

The grandparents are from South Weymouth and the mother and father and little ones are from Whitman.

Montes stated that the gentleman driving the truck stayed at the scene and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment. He also complied with a voluntary blood attract, the outcomes of which are expected to return in eight to 10 months.

According to Montes, expenses are pending and will be introduced at the end of the investigation.