Massachusetts state pension, debt obligation ‘at crisis level’

Massachusetts has the highest government debt per capita in the nation – and it is a bill that millennials are saddled while state pensions continue to rise, tax watchdogs say.

The latest pension report issued to the Bode from the office of the national auditor shows that six-figure payments to pensioners do not relax. Two retirees filled $ 300,000 a year in 2019 and 11 others received $ 200,000 or more, records show.

In addition, according to the data last year, more than 1,400 other retired state workers received $ 100,000 or more, and another 1,100 plus brought home $ 90,000 or more. And all pension benefits are not subject to state taxes.

Costly pensions will continue to depress the budget until 2037, experts warn.

“Millennials have to deal with the huge debt and these high pensions for years, and if the economy turns, they will have to do it faster,” said Paul Craney, spokesman for the Mass Fiscal Alliance. And, he added, he is a 38-year-old millennial.

“The pensions are incredible. The current batch of leaders on Beacon Hill are burying their heads in the sand, “Craney added.

Mass Fiscal Alliance and others also warn that the pension obligation can also damage the creditworthiness of the state, making borrowing for large projects – from repairing the MBTA to improving roads and bridges – more expensive.

“We are talking about big increases and every year and the costs are expected to rise nearly 10% a year,” said Heath Fahle, policy director for the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

“Healthcare, local aid, public safety, MBTA and road projects are all being put under some pressure by these fast-growing pension payments,” Fahle said. “Rating agencies notice it.”

Fahle was the author of a report published earlier this week and said that Massachusetts could have a budget gap of $ 880 million next year due to delayed tax revenues and bills due – including pensions.

That report – entitled “First Look: Tough Choices Ahead in Fiscal 2021” – said MassHealth and Chapter 70 spending on state education are also items with a large ticket that can force lawmakers to lower the budget or raise taxes.

Former Inspector General Gregg Sullivan, now at the Pioneer Institute, said the state should look for other solutions when it comes to pensions.

“The state should consider inviting new employees to participate in 401 (k) programs,” Sullivan said Thursday evening. “The state pension system, including teachers, is under-funded for $ 43 billion. That’s mammoth.

“It’s at a crisis level,” he added, “and we’re just kicking the road and the rating agencies notice it.”

The 126,000-plus pension benefits studied by the Herald show former provosters, professors, public prosecutors, teachers, social workers, toll collectors and prison guards who collect hefty checks. Two former officials of the UMass Medical School are at the top of the list with both $ 347,000 and $ 348,000 a year in pensions. The list continues from there.