Massachusetts state police “turn a corner” as more reforms are proposed – Boston Herald

NEW BRAINTREE – Government Charlie Baker and the new state police Col. Christopher Mason want to turn the page over the years of MSP scandals and on Thursday claim that the culture of the besieged agency is changing and that more reforms are coming.

“We’re going around a corner,” Mason told the media while he and Baker talked about Mason’s first few months at work and a reform proposal that the governor announced.

Baker – after walking through the door of the New Braintree State Police Academy with a sign saying “It’s only getting harder from here” – the scandal-stricken stations continued to look in the right direction.

“Making the state police more diverse, increasing accountability and restoring public confidence; the colonel clearly has work for him, but his team is making significant progress on this agenda, “Baker said. “The current statutes for the mass state police are outdated and not in accordance with what is needed to manage an effective department today. It limits the department’s ability to embrace change and innovation, particularly with regard to building the department’s workforce and pool of future leaders, and it also limits the colonel’s ability to act decisively to take responsibility within the organization. “

The “Act Advancing Reform within the Massachusetts State Police” includes changes that give the Colonel more power over discipline and create a statute that allows state and local departments to recover three times the amount stolen by police overtime.

It would also open the door for external candidates to lead the MSP and create a cadet program and make other promotional changes that are all aimed at further diversifying the armed forces.

All this comes after years of controversial scandals ranging from coverups to racist posts to indecent allegations to abuse overtime so serious that Baker had to dissolve an entire gang. After suspicious accusations caused the hasty retirement of Colonel Richard McKeon in 2017, Colonel Kerry Gilpin took the lead and watched over 40 troopers be brought into the federal court as the OT abuse probe expanded. Gilpin drove to the sunset in November, bringing Mason to power.

The new colonel said the current class of 252 recruits is the first to go through the academy with the new curriculum with a new focus on empathy, de-escalation, implicit bias and crisis interactions. Mason said he intends to take advantage of the fact that all the troopers cycle back through the academy during the year and hammer his points home.

“My command staff and I will continue to give priority to an increased emphasis on teaching and recruiting the skills needed for modern problem solving and community interaction,” Mason said.

Mason said the department has posted a new position for a civilian diversity officer and hired people to better respond to requests from public records.

House speaker Robert DeLeo said he still had to review the proposal, but was “pleased to see that the proposal builds on the report of the recruiting legislature’s task force.”

State Secretary Michael Moore, Chairman of the Senate’s Public Security Commission, said: “I support Governor Baker’s efforts to reform policies that have a negative impact on public confidence, and I look forward to his legislation with to review my colleagues. “