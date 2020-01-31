“Massive disaster”: fear that the coronavirus will spread rapidly in Xinjiang concentration camps

It is feared that Wuhan’s coronavirus will spread to Xinjiang province, where more than one million Muslims are housed in China’s concentration camps.

Experts warned that the camps would provide breeding grounds for the virus to grow and mutate due to overcrowding and dire conditions.

There are currently 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and the number of suspected cases has increased to over 9,000.

So far, there is no evidence that the virus has infiltrated the camps, but Chinese state media have confirmed 10 cases of the virus in the northwest region, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Georgetown University professor of Chinese history James Millward said it could be a “massive disaster” due to camp conditions.

Adrian Zenz, one of the leading researchers on mass internment systems in Xinjiang, also warned, “The coronavirus could add an entirely new dimension to the Xinjiang crisis.”

There is growing concern within the Uighur community that if outbreaks hit the camps, the Chinese government could try to cover up the problem rather than openly saying it, and potentially use detainees as “guinea pigs” to find a cure.

Arslan Hidayat, an Australian Uighur activist, said the Uighur community feared it would be a priority for help as the virus continues to spread.

“They barely have enough for Han Chinese citizens, let alone send them to Xinjiang,” he told news.com.au. “If it ends up spreading, the Uyghurs will not get the same kind of support they receive in Wuhan and the cities on the east coast.”

But he has an even more worrying fear: that the Chinese government may carry out medical tests on Uighurs detained to produce an antidote.

“They could use the Uighurs as guinea pigs to find a cure for the coronavirus. This is my concern,” he said.

It is already a routine process for Xinjiang officials to collect blood samples from hundreds of Uighurs as part of a massive DNA collection effort, the New York Times reported last month.

Uighurs who fled the country said authorities regularly take blood samples from hundreds of detainees under the cover of a mandatory medical checkup program, which have been classified and stored as part of the crackdown on “surveillance total “of the region.

Others say they received injections of unknown drugs and were forced to take medication without being told exactly what it was.

As concerns escalate about the spread of the coronavirus, the hashtag #VirusThreatInCamps has gone viral, with Uighurs expressing concern about what the spread could mean for family members detained in camps:

Dolkun Isa, president of the Uighur World Congress, warned that there would be “serious consequences” if the Wuhan virus entered the camps, adding that “the lives of millions of people would be at stake”.

“We know very well that the conditions in the camps are horrible – many people have contracted serious illnesses due to the overcrowding and dirt conditions,” he told Radio Free Asia. “China should do everything in its power to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus in all camps because the consequences will be catastrophic, possibly leading to the death of tens of thousands of Uighurs who are being arbitrarily detained.”

Local health officials said on Thursday that a 47-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were infected in Xinjiang.

The sharp increase in infections in recent days suggests that there has been significant human-to-human spread, although it can also be explained by increased surveillance efforts, said Malik Peiris, president of virology at the University of Hong Kong.

There are more than 400 camps spread across the region, according to research by the activist group of the East Turkestan National Awakening Movement.

Former detainees say up to 45 people can be confined to a single room, with a plastic bucket between them for the toilet, in rooms where little people take turns sleeping.

Sayragul Sauytbay, who escaped from a camp in March 2018, told Haaretz: “The food was bad, there were not enough hours to sleep and the hygiene was excruciating.

“There were almost 20 people in a 16 square meter room… each room had a plastic bucket for the toilet. Each prisoner had two minutes a day to use the toilet, and the bucket was emptied only once per day.”

Authorities have confirmed that coronavirus can spread from human to human and that infection can occur before symptoms appear.

It is believed to have started with bats, which transmitted it to snakes, which then transmitted it to humans.

Although the World Health Organization has not considered the virus to be a global health emergency, the number of people infected with the deadly disease has now exceeded that of SARS.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome ravaged China in 2002-03, killing more than 600 people worldwide.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 132, with 840 new cases confirmed in Hubei, according to the South China Morning Post.

