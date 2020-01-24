Massive explosion destroys residential area in northwest Houston, leaving two dead

HOUSTON, TX – A devastating explosion, caused by a propylene tank explosion, shook a quarter in northwest Houston on Friday morning at 4:25 a.m.

The Associated Press reports that two people were killed in the explosion.

Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, says the authorities don’t believe the Friday morning explosion was intentional, despite the fact that a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Acevedo asked local residents to search for waste, including parts of the body, in their homes and neighborhoods and contact the police if they found anything that could assist in the investigation.

The explosion occurred around 4:30 p.m. in a Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building that manufactures valves and supplies thermal spray coatings for devices in various industries.

Updates to the incident will be provided if the authorities continue to assess the damage.

