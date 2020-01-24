Massive explosion shakes northwest Houston, explosion is felt in area

HOUSTON, Texas – A massive explosion rocked a northwest corner of Houston and the explosion was felt throughout the region Friday morning.

This happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated from block 4500 Gessner Road.

It is not known exactly what happened, but a fire and a large pile of debris can be seen in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch area.

The increase in flames and small explosions at the factory continues by airship @houstonpolice. Please avoid exposure if possible until further notice.

Windows, doors and entire broken structures appeared to be destroyed in the explosion. Witnesses reported seeing two people exit the injured debris field. Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News that the two should recover. It was not clear how many more people could be injured.

Firefighters walked door to door in a neighborhood next to the site of the apparent explosion. Crews were advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

The source of the explosion appears to be Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

