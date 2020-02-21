[massive-fireplace-at-southeast-fresno-housing-building-investigated-as-‘suspicious’]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — An investigation is underway soon after developing homes went up in flames overnight in southeast Fresno.

The fire began at about 10: 50 p.m. at a Lennar Residences building website on North Fowler and East Kings Canyon.

When hearth crews arrived, they identified a single of the five households on the good deal engulfed in flames. The fire soon unfold to a neighboring dwelling.

Smoke could be witnessed billowing from many miles absent.

ABC30 Insider Nick Montano despatched us footage in which various fireplace office trucks can be viewed on the road leading up to the enhancement.

Aerial ladders served to douse the flames quickly. A single home was wrecked, and two adjacent homes were being ruined.

No one was injured.

Firefighters say they smelled gasoline in the space. Investigators discovered some trash inside of the residences, but there is no very clear evidence that everyone was camping inside of.

Police are hoping digicam footage from inhabitants and firms in the spot may perhaps assistance with the investigation.