Massive Gundam robot to be built in Yokohama

What was once restricted to the field of animation will become reality in autumn in Yokohama when an 18-meter-long mobile Gundam robot takes action.

Fans of the legendary anime series can get a close-up look at the 25-ton machine at Gundam Factory Yokohama, a 9,000-square-foot factory that opens on October 1 for one year at Yamashita Pier.

Tickets for the facility will go on sale in July, though the price has not been released. Other details remain a mystery, such as the precise movements that the robot can make with its 24 fully functional joints.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama will consist of two areas: a 25-meter-high Gundam dock, which serves as a maintenance site, and a two-story building with shops and event space.

On the weekends in July and August, the facility will be operational before the opening, but Gundam itself will not debut until October.

Gundam Global Challenge, a project to build a mobile Gundam, was launched in 2014 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Gundam anime series that started in 1979.

The team working on the project is composed of developers, engineers and researchers, including Yoshiyuki Tomino, director of the TV series “Mobile Suit Gundam”, Pitoyo Hartono, professor at the School of Engineering at Chukyo University, and Seiichi Saito, more creative and technical director at Rhizomatiks Co., a Tokyo-based company that designs interactive digital artworks.

Robotics and engineering firms like Asratech Corp. and Yasukawa Electric Corp. also offer support. The project budget was not announced.

As the opening of the Gundam Factory in Yokohama is timed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the team will promote the facility to foreign media for the games.

Over the years, Gundam titles and products have attracted anime fans around the world.

However, the mobile Gundam in Yokohama will differ from the 19.7-meter Unicorn Gundam robot that was built in Odaiba, Tokyo in 2017. While parts of it are functional, the feet remain on the floor.

The first life-size Gundam statue was erected in Odaiba in 2009 and is very popular with Japanese and foreign tourists alike.