massive-hail-hits-north-dickson-county-all-through-storm

Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean Published 10: 49 a.m. CT March three, 2020 | Updated 10: 51 a.m. CT March 3, 2020

A huge hail storm that was component of the line of storms that manufactured a deadly twister in East Nashville weakened some residence in north Dickson County overnight.

Social media from people in the Charlotte area was buzzing Monday night time and Tuesday morning with people publishing images of just about-baseball sized hail and commenting on the loud sounds and some ensuing destruction.

Dickson County EMA Director Rob Fisher reported the significant problem domestically was the significant hail as properly as some debris in roadways.

“We built it by way of in very good condition,” Fisher explained.

Charlotte resident Willie Speight the hail sounded like it was “coming correct by” the roof of his home.

