Massive rally planned for Jyotiraditya Scindie Madhya Pradesh’s first visit after joining BJP – News from India

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (49) will visit Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon to submit his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections, according to a schedule announced in Bhopal by the BJP state unit.

The Rajya Sabha elections for three seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on March 26. The last date for submission of candidate documents is March 13.

This is the first time Scindia has submitted nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha. He was a member of the Lok Sabha for four consecutive terms until May 2019 when he lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Guna parliamentary constituency.

BJP unit Madhya Pradesh has made major preparations for a hearty welcome to Scindia, according to the responsible media of Lokendra Parashar Party.

Scindia will land at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at 4pm on Thursday, from where he will head to the BJP state headquarters for a rally accompanied by all prominent party leaders in Madhya Pradesh. The rally will cover a distance of about 13 kilometers. He will be welcomed along the route by party workers and the general public.

Scindia will return to the BJP state headquarters on Friday afternoon after which he will go to the state assembly to file his nomination papers accompanied by BJP leaders and workers.

After joining the BJP, Scindia tweeted “Thank you @JPNaddaji and @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji & BJP family members for welcoming me and hosting me. It is not only a turning point in my life but also an opportunity to continue my commitment to public service under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Modi jia. ”

– Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 11, 2020

According to an arithmetic setting in the 230-seat state assembly, the BJP and Congress will have no problem selecting the first candidate, but a fierce election will follow if both parties submit their second candidate. So far, Congress has not released the names of its candidates; meanwhile, the BJP must announce the name of its second candidate.

